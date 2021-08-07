Skip to main content
Sports

Toronto 1, Boston 0

Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 22 0 2 0 Totals 20 1 2 1
K.Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 Springer cf 2 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Semien 2b 3 1 1 1
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 2 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 T.Hernández rf 2 0 0 0
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 2 0 1 0
Vázquez dh 2 0 0 0 Kirk c 2 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0
Araúz 2b 2 0 1 0 Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0
Boston 000 000 0 0
Toronto 000 000 1 1

DP_Boston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 3, Toronto 2. HR_Semien (26).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta 6 1 0 0 1 5
Barnes L,5-3 0 1 1 1 0 0
Toronto
Ray 6 2 0 0 2 5
Romano W,5-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_1:55. A_14,768 (53,506).