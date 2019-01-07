Top 4 unchanged, rest of AP Top 25 poll a jumble

Duke's Jack White (41) reacts following a 3-point basket against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Duke's Jack White (41) reacts following a 3-point basket against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Top 4 unchanged, rest of AP Top 25 poll a jumble 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia remain in the top four spots of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The rest of the top 10 became a jumble after three ranked teams lost last week.

The Blue Devils received 37 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the AP Top 25 released Monday. No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.

No. 5 Gonzaga, Michigan State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Nevada rounded out the top 10.

Kansas dropped two spots after losing to Iowa State, which moved into the poll at No. 20. Nevada and No. 13 Florida State each fell four spots after losing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25