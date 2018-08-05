Toliver's late jumper lifts Mystics over Wings, 76-74

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kristi Toliver hit a fade-away jumper with 1.4 seconds left to lift the Washington Mystics to a 76-74 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Toliver led Washington (16-11) with 16 points, including eight in the final two minutes. LaToya Sanders added 15 points and Natasha Cloud scored 13. Elena Delle Donne, who came in fourth in the WNBA in scoring at 20.9 per game, finished with just five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Liz Cambage made a layup to give Dallas (14-14) a six-point lead with two minutes to play. Toliver answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and then hit another 3 to make it 74-all with 37.3 seconds left. Ariel Atkins stole a pass on the other end, setting up Toliver's winner.

Kaela Davis missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key just before the buzzer.

Cambage had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Kayla Thornton also scored 16 for the Wings. Glory Johnson added 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. All-star Skylar Diggins-Smith missed her second consecutive game after suffering a facial injury on July 31.

The Wings have lost five in a row.