Tolefree, No. 23 Arkansas women beat Vanderbilt 100-66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored a career-high 25 points, Amber Ramirez added 18 points, and No. 23 Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 100-66 on Sunday.

Tolefree was 9-of-14 shooting including 5 of 10 from 3-point range and Ramirez made 6 of 6 from the field with four 3s and went 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Rokia Doumbia had her first career double-double with a career-high 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas (15-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) hit 15 of 26 (57.7%) from behind the arc, scored 100 points on the road for the first time since 1991, and beat the Commodores at Memorial Gym for the first time since 2001.

Tolefree and Ramirez each hit two 3s and Chelsea Dungee added another during a 21-6 run in the second quarter that gave the Razorbacks a 50-26 lead late in the second quarter.

Koi Love led Vanderbilt (12-6, 2-3) with 20 points.

