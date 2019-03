Tokyo Olympics organizers unveil torch for next year's games

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympics organizers have unveiled their torch for next year's games, playing off the image of Japan's famous cherry blossoms.

The cherry blossom is Japan's most-loved flower. Organizers on Wednesday said the torch image was picked because the torch relay will begin a year from now in March when Japan's cherry blossom trees are in full bloom across the country.

The flame will emerge from a five-petal configuration at the top of the torch. Organizers said the "torch and its emblem will feature strongly in the buildup to the games across the whole of Japan."

