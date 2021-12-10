Timme scores 22 as No. 5 Gonzaga beats Merrimack 80-55 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 12:25 a.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points, making all eight of his shots, and No. 5 Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Merrimack 80-55 on Thursday night.
Freshman center Chet Holmgren had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Julian Strawther added 15 points for Gonzaga (8-2), which has won 57 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation and a program record.
Written By
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS