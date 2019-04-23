Tigers 7, Red Sox 4

Detroit Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 4 1 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 5 0 1 0 Betts cf 4 0 1 2 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 2 1 Mrtinez rf 4 0 0 0 Dixon pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 2 2 2 Goodrum rf 3 2 0 0 Pearce 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Ptrsn lf 5 0 1 0 Mreland ph 1 0 0 0 Ro.Rdri ss 4 2 3 2 Chavis 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 1 2 2 C.Vazqz dh-c 2 1 0 0 Greiner c 3 1 2 2 Lin 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0 Devers ph 1 0 1 0 Poyner p 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 7 12 7 Totals 30 4 5 4

Detroit 000 111 031—7 Boston 002 001 001—4

E_Candelario (2), Greiner (3). DP_Detroit 3, Boston 2. LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 2. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (4), Ro.Rodriguez 2 (3), J.Harrison (3), Lin (1). HR_Ro.Rodriguez (1), Greiner (2), Bogaerts 2 (4). SB_Goodrum (3). CS_J.Harrison (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Boyd W,2-1 7 3 3 3 2 3 Stumpf H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Alcantara H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 VerHagen 1 1 1 1 0 2 Boston Sale 5 5 2 2 2 10 Hembree 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Thornburg 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Brewer L,0-2 1 3 3 3 1 0 Poyner 1 2 1 1 1 0

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:55. A_30,015 (37,731).