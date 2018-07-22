Tigers 5, Red Sox 0

Boston Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 5 0 2 0 Martin cf 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 2 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 0 Joh.Hck c 3 1 0 0 Pearce dh 3 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 2 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 2 1 E.Nunez 2b 4 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 1b 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 1 2 4 Swihart c 3 0 1 0 J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 0 8 0 Totals 31 5 7 5

Boston 000 000 000—0 Detroit 020 003 00x—5

E_Devers (20). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Boston 10, Detroit 4. 2B_J.Iglesias (23). HR_J.Iglesias (3). SB_Swihart (3). SF_Candelario (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Johnson L,1-3 5 5 2 0 0 5 Thornburg 1 2 3 3 1 1 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 2 Velazquez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Detroit Fiers W,7-6 6 1-3 7 0 0 3 6 Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Thornburg.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:27. A_31,682 (41,297).