Tiger Roll ridden by jockey Davy Russell on the way to winning the Grand National Handicap Chase at the Grand National Horse Racing Festival at Aintree Racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 6, 2019.

AINTREE, England (AP) — Tiger Roll gave the British Grand National back-to-back winners for the first time in 45 years on Saturday.

Davy Russell rode the 4-1 favorite to victory again in horse racing's most grueling steeplechase, emulating the feat of Red Rum in 1973 and '74 at Aintree.

Magic Of Light, a 66-1 shot, was second in the 4 1/2-mile (6,400-meter) race, followed by Rathvinden and Walk In The Mill.

