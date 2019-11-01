Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Converse Judson 49, SA East Central 9
Cypress Bridgeland 56, Cypress Lakes 41
Cypress Falls 70, Houston Spring Woods 0
Edinburg North 33, Edinburg Economedes 8
EP Montwood 54, EP Socorro 14
Fort Bend Austin 21, Fort Bend Bush 14
Garland Sachse 41, South Garland 20
Houston King 28, Baytown Sterling 14
Houston Lamar 62, Houston MSTC 0
Houston Strake Jesuit 27, Richmond George Ranch 14
Humble Summer Creek 63, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Justin Northwest 72, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Keller Central 21, Keller Timber Creek 0
Laredo Nixon 49, Laredo Johnson 13
Laredo United South 35, Laredo United 28
Los Fresnos 24, Brownsville Hanna 17
Mansfield Lake Ridge 39, Grand Prairie 36
McAllen 28, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 27
North Crowley 37, FW Trimble Tech 0
Pasadena Memorial 31, Grand Oaks 17
Pflugerville Hendrickson 35, Round Rock 28
SA Northside Stevens 21, SA Northside Taft 7
Spring 49, Aldine Eisenhower 21
Spring Westfield 52, Aldine Nimitz 7
Tomball Memorial 55, Cypress Springs 0
Wylie 38, North Garland 28
|CLASS 5A
Alvin Shadow Creek 53, Fort Bend Hightower 9
Austin McCallum 56, Austin Crockett 6
Dallas South Oak Cliff 31, Dallas Kimball 17
Denton 39, Carrollton Smith 0
Denton Ryan 61, Grapevine 13
EP Chapin 36, EP El Dorado 14
Frisco 52, Frisco Memorial 7
Frisco Heritage 42, Little Elm 35
FW Chisholm Trail 27, FW South Hills 14
Georgetown 44, Leander Rouse 13
Houston Madison 34, Sharpstown 0
Lubbock Coronado 63, Amarillo Palo Duro 13
Red Oak 63, Dallas Spruce 6
Rio Grande City 28, PSJA Southwest 14
SA Lanier 7, SA Jefferson 0
|CLASS 4A
Bandera 49, Austin Eastside Memorial 6
Springtown 47, WF Hirschi 35
Stafford 31, Houston North Forest 6
|CLASS 3A
Dallas Madison 55, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 18
|CLASS 1A
Borden County 58, Lubbock Home School Titans 0
Groom 60, Follett 23
Lefors 59, Hedley 26
Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8
Silverton 69, Afton Patton Springs 32
White Deer 61, Miami 0
|OTHER
Cranfills Gap def. Iredell , forfeit
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/