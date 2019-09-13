PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Keller 22, Grand Prairie 7

North Mesquite 48, FW Paschal 27

Pasadena South Houston 35, Pasadena 7

SA Northside Brennan 49, SA Northside Jay 6

CLASS 5A

Carrollton Creekview 21, Irving Nimitz 12

Dallas Adams 12, FW Southwest 0

Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Milby 0

FW Polytechnic 62, Dallas Jefferson 0

Katy Paetow 48, Fort Bend Clements 7

Manvel 76, Sharpstown 0

Sherman 42, Frisco Liberty 14

CLASS 4A

Dallas Hillcrest 65, Dallas Conrad 0

FW Western Hills 58, Carrollton Turner 0

OTHER

Rio Grande City La Grulla 33, Donna North 12

San Antonio Veterans Memorial 56, SA Lanier 0

——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/