PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Alief Hastings 55, Pearland Dawson 7

Arlington 45, Arlington Houston 16

Austin Bowie 65, Kyle Lehman 21

Copperas Cove 41, Killeen Shoemaker 35

Cypress Falls 41, Houston Spring Woods 3

Dallas Skyline 42, Richardson Berkner 14

De Soto 51, South Grand Prairie 7

Edinburg Vela 24, Edinburg 13

Fort Bend Dulles 22, Fort Bend Elkins 21

Fort Bend Travis 68, Fort Bend Kempner 24

Garland Naaman Forest 36, Garland 7

Houston Lamar 61, Houston 7

Houston Lamar 61, Houston MSTC 7

Humble Atascocita 77, Pasadena 0

Justin Northwest 71, FW Carter-Riverside 0

Keller 22, Keller Fossil Ridge 14

Laredo Johnson 34, Laredo Nixon 33

Lewisville Marcus 34, Irving MacArthur 17

McAllen Memorial 42, PSJA North 21

PSJA Memorial 31, Brownsville Lopez 28

Rockwall 41, Mesquite 21

Round Rock Stony Point 31, Round Rock Westwood 17

SA Northside Warren 27, SA Northside Marshall 14

SA Southwest 42, San Antonio Harlan 35

San Benito 71, Brownsville Rivera 14

The Woodlands College Park 48, Klein Cain 23

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 75, Bryan Rudder 21

Amarillo 44, Lubbock 0

Amarillo Caprock 59, Lubbock Monterey 41

Austin LBJ 63, Austin William Travis 0

Austin McCallum 42, Austin Crockett 3

Boerne-Champion 63, SA Memorial 6

CC Calallen 49, Alice 16

Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Liberty 9

FW Dunbar 40, FW Western Hills 14

SA Lanier 15, SA Jefferson 0

Seagoville 49, Dallas Jefferson 0

Victoria East 28, CC Moody 22

CLASS 4A

Carrollton Ranchview 56, North Dallas 0

Dallas Carter 35, Dallas Pinkston 0

Kennedale 52, FW Benbrook 14

Kingsville King 41, Rio Grande City La Grulla 27

Sweeny 63, Houston Kashmere 6

CLASS 2A

Seagraves 33, Springlake-Earth 0

Smyer 46, New Home 12

CLASS 1A

Kopperl 45, Mount Calm 0

Lefors 47, Hedley 19

Lenorah Grady 34, Lamesa Klondike 14

Matador Motley County 64, Kress 6

O'Donnell 48, Ackerly Sands 12

Paducah 87, Crowell 59

Rankin 70, Marfa 0

Sanderson 75, Dell City 28

