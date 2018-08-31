Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Brownsville Hanna 49, McAllen Memorial 28
Cypress Ranch 32, Katy Cinco Ranch 21
Edinburg Economedes 7, PSJA Southwest 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 21, Humble Kingwood 14
Keller Timber Creek 47, Rockwall-Heath 10
Klein Collins 47, Alief Taylor 13
Odessa 23, Lubbock Monterey 11
Pflugerville Hendrickson 56, Texarkana Texas 7
SA Northside Stevens 21, Boerne-Champion 7
Weslaco 28, McAllen Rowe 7
|CLASS 5A
Canyon 44, Amarillo Palo Duro 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, Edcouch-Elsa 0
Grapevine 38, Azle 14
Leander 23, Pflugerville Weiss 3
Manvel 42, Houston Clear Lake 6
Midlothian 14, Carrollton Creekview 0
Rosenberg Lamar 42, Fort Bend Clements 14
|CLASS 4A
Rio Hondo 41, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 21
Smithville 62, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
|CLASS 2A
Leakey 57, Rochelle 0
|CLASS 1A
Brookesmith 46, Santa Anna 20
Lamesa Klondike 52, Westbrook 28
Paducah 58, Meadow 30
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Baytown Christian 52, Brazos Valley 7
Carrollton Prince of Peace 56, Tyler All Saints 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/