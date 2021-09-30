Skip to main content
Sports

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 82, Lubbock 0

¶ Cypress Park 56, Cypress Lakes 0

¶ Edinburg Economedes 19, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

¶ EP Americas 26, EP Socorro 0

¶ Fort Bend Bush 10, Fort Bend Elkins 3

¶ Katy Seven Lakes 44, Katy Taylor 20

¶ League City Clear Springs 47, Houston Clear Lake 21

¶ Pasadena Memorial 56, Pasadena Rayburn 13

CLASS 5A=

¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Sherman 17

¶ Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Reedy 6

¶ Katy Paetow 56, Houston Milby 0

¶ SA Edison 16, SA Lanier 6

¶ Somerset 28, Hidalgo 7

CLASS 3A=

¶ Gunter 41, Bells 14

CLASS 1A=

¶ Borden County 14, Morgan 8

¶ Darrouzett 69, Harrold 6

¶ Jonesboro 70, Turkey Valley 26

OTHER=

¶ Davenport 34, SA Holy Cross 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Celina vs. Boerne, ccd.

Rising Star vs. Ranger, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com