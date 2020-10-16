Thursday's Scores
Recommended Video:
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aldine MacArthur 40, Aldine 0
Belton 33, Killeen 26
CC Carroll 40, CC Ray 7
Calvert 72, Bryan Christian Homeschool 8
Castroville Medina Valley 24, SA Southwest 7
Clear Falls 28, Clear Brook 0
Conroe 47, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Cypress Park 55, Cypress Lakes 32
Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Hillcrest 3
Dallas White 61, Carrollton Turner 0
Deer Park 44, Pasadena Rayburn 7
Elysian Fields def. New Diana, forfeit
Gladewater Union Grove 33, Big Sandy 8
Granbury 32, Crowley 21
Guthrie 56, Harrold 0
Harleton def. Ore City, forfeit
Jersey Village 55, Houston Northbrook 7
Longview 51, Beaumont West Brook 29
Lubbock Cooper 48, Lubbock Monterey 8
McKinney Boyd 14, Byron Nelson 7, OT
San Antonio Harlan 35, SA Northside Marshall 21
Victoria West 48, CC King 27
__
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/