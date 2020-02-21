Recommended Video:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lake Stevens 57, Inglemoor 45

Toledo 38, Ilwaco 25

1A Bi-District 1/2=

Semifinal=

Lynden Christian 80, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 66

Meridian 67, Bear Creek School 55

1A District 3=

Loser Out=

Klahowya 71, Seattle Christian 63

1A District 4=

Consolation=

Forks 65, Stevenson 59

King's Way Christian School 88, Montesano 50

1B District 6=

Play-In=

Pateros 53, Entiat 49

Riverside Christian 91, Moses Lake Christian Academy 55

1B Tri-District=

Loser Out=

Mount Vernon Christian 72, Lopez 37

Semifinal=

Lummi 75, Rainier Christian 63

Muckleshoot Tribal School 55, Chief Kitsap Academy 49

2A District 1/2=

Consolation=

Anacortes 50, Burlington-Edison 46

2A District 3=

Semifinal=

North Kitsap 66, White River 59, OT

2A District 4=

Consolation=

Black Hills 66, Columbia River 46

R.A. Long 67, W. F. West 55

2B District 7=

Consolation=

Colfax 55, Tekoa/Rosalia 46

Kettle Falls 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49

2B Tri-District=

Championship=

Friday Harbor 48, Darrington 47

Loser Out=

Auburn Adventist Academy 54, Seattle Lutheran 51

3A District 3=

Semifinal=

Evergreen (Seattle) 75, Mount Tahoma 70

3A SeaKing=

Semifinal=

Eastside Catholic 64, Rainier Beach 44

4A District 6=

Championship=

West Valley (Yakima) 73, Eastmont 65

Loser Out=

Wenatchee 60, Davis 41

4A Wes-King=

Consolation=

Jackson 56, Woodinville 50

Mount Si 68, Skyline 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Bi-District 1-2=

Semifinal=

Meridian 35, King's 32

Nooksack Valley 62, Overlake School 33

1B District 6=

Play-In=

Riverside Christian 43, Wilson Creek 37

1B Tri-District 1-3=

Loser Out=

Tacoma Baptist 35, Puget Sound Adventist 31

Semifinal=

Mount Vernon Christian 58, Clallam Bay 50

Neah Bay 71, Muckleshoot Tribal School 25

2A District 3=

Loser Out=

Renton 56, Eatonville 52

White River 57, Sequim 53

2B District 4=

Loser Out=

Adna 46, Rainier 33

Toledo 38, Ilwaco 25

2B District 7=

Loser Out=

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 39, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 30

St. George's 44, Davenport 42

3A District 1=

Loser Out=

Snohomish 48, Edmonds-Woodway 33

3A District 3=

Loser Out=

Capital 49, Yelm 46

Wilson 72, Kelso 71

3A SeaKing=

Semifinal=

Eastside Catholic 63, Juanita 45

Garfield 63, Lake Washington 57

4A WC/SW=

Consolation=

Kentridge 51, Rogers (Puyallup) 47

Kentwood 52, Camas 47

Semifinal=

Todd Beamer 40, Bellarmine Prep 38

Union 41, Decatur 32

4A Wes-King=

Loser Out=

Issaquah 43, Eastlake 41

Lake Stevens 57, Inglemoor 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/