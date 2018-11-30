BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Murphy 52, Blaine 47

Bainbridge 82, Sequim 57

Battle Ground 74, Hudson's Bay 43

Brewster 80, Okanogan 75

Burlington-Edison 81, Mount Vernon 55

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 66, Rogers (Spokane) 46

Columbia (Burbank) 63, Wilson Creek 34

Deer Park 65, Chewelah 34

Eatonville 49, Elma 42

Kentridge 63, Decatur 56

Kentwood 46, Todd Beamer 23

Mark Morris 60, Fort Vancouver 56

Mount Baker 79, Sedro-Woolley 68

Mountlake Terrace 54, Squalicum 40

Omak 61, Tonasket 32

Pateros 53, Liberty Bell 47

Pope John Paul II 58, Firm Foundation 48

Potlatch, Idaho 59, Garfield-Palouse 29

Pullman 62, Grandview 20

Rainier 45, Tenino 29

Shorecrest 60, Ferndale 54

Sunnyside 66, Walla Walla 36

Tulalip Heritage 58, Concrete 22

Valley Christian 64, Northport 38

West Valley (Yakima) 72, Auburn Riverside 53

Zillah 76, Ellensburg 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annie Wright 72, Mount Tahoma 40

Castle Rock 48, Morton/White Pass 26

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 58, Bear Creek School 13

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 66, Rogers (Spokane) 19

Concrete 48, Tulalip Heritage 31

Decatur 51, Mt. Rainier 41

Deer Park 42, Chewelah 19

Elma 56, Napavine 11

Entiat 47, Manson 26

Ferndale 51, Mount Baker 50

Garfield-Palouse 52, Potlatch, Idaho 27

Grandview 56, Pullman 49

Hazen 63, Renton 41

Ilwaco 70, Chief Leschi 26

Ingraham 59, Highline 33

King's Way Christian School 60, Hudson's Bay 49

Lakewood 37, Marysville-Pilchuck 31

Lynnwood 49, Bothell 48

Naselle 58, Winlock 37

Newport 57, Priest River, Idaho 41

Ocosta 64, Pe Ell 30

Pasco 67, Wenatchee 40

R.A. Long 43, Rochester 36

Rainier 39, Tenino 37

Sequim 77, Bainbridge 68

South Bend 52, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 23

Thomas Jefferson 55, Lakes 30

Union 73, Mountain View 37

Valley Christian 55, Northport 27

Willapa Valley 54, Raymond 39

Wilson Creek 43, Columbia (Burbank) 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/