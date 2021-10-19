Thousands of online, sports bets placed on first day

Susan Haigh/AP

Thousands of virtual bets started being placed early Tuesday, the first day that online sports wagering and casino games were made available to all eligible adults within Connecticut.

Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, owners of Foxwoods Resort Casino, called it “nothing short of historic” for the state and the tribe, which received its federal recognition 30 years ago this week and has been seeking to expand into online gambling for almost a decade as competition for casino patrons has ramped up throughout the Northeast.