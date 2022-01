CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — LJ Thorpe scored a season-high 28 points with the help of a 10-for-12 shooting effort from the foul line and UNC Asheville beat Presbyterian 68-67 on Saturday.

He sank his last two free throws with three seconds left to put the Bulldogs (12-9, 4-4 Big South) ahead 68-64. Rayshon Harrison buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Blue Hose (9-13, 1-6).