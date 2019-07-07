Thornton pitches 6 shutout innings, Jays beat Orioles 6-1

TORONTO (AP) — Trent Thornton pitched six shutout innings to win for the first time in four starts, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and scored twice and Teoscar Hernandez drove in a pair as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game home losing streak in their final game before the All-Star break.

Held to one run in each of the first two games of the series, Toronto scored at least six for the ninth time in 11 games.

Baltimore's three game winning streak was snapped as the Orioles failed to match their season-best mark, a four-game run from Match 30 to April 2. Like the one that ended Sunday, that streak also included two victories over Toronto.

Thornton (3-6) allowed three hits, walked none and struck out five. The right-hander won for the first time since June 16 at Houston, when he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Astros.

Baltimore broke through against Toronto's bullpen in the seventh when Orioles catcher Chance Sisco homered on the third pitch he saw from right-hander David Phelps. The homer was Sisco's sixth.

Phelps, Tim Mayza and Daniel Hudson all worked one inning of relief for the Blue Jays.

Guerrero Jr., who came in hitting .200 (5 for 25) over the first nine games of Toronto's homestand, was dropped to fifth in the order, the lowest he's batted since May 7 against Minnesota. He doubled and scored in the fourth and started a three-run rally with a leadoff single in the sixth.

Orioles right-hander Asher Wojciechowski (0-2) allowed three runs and four hits in four-plus innings in his second start of the season. Wojciechowski started in place of righty Gabriel Ynoa, who pitched one inning of relief.

Gurriel got the Blue Jays started with a one-out drive to center in the first, his 16th. All of Gurriel's home runs have come since he was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on May 24, tying him for the major league lead in that span. San Diego's Hunter Renfroe also had 16 heading into Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Toronto catcher Danny Jansen doubled to drive in Guerrero Jr. in the fourth, and the Blue Jays added three more in the sixth on an RBI double by Rowdy Tellez and a two-run single from Hernandez. Both hits came off left-hander Richard Bleier.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Randal Grichuk (back) sat for the third straight day. ... Guerrero Jr. started at 3B. He left Saturday's game after seven innings because of an illness.

ROSTER REPORT

Orioles: RHP Aaron Brooks, who was claimed from Oakland on Saturday, is expected to join the team following the All-Star break.

Blue Jays: Toronto recalled RHP Justin Shafer from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned OF Jonathan Davis to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Baltimore returns home after the All-Star break to host Tampa Bay in a four-game series.

Blue Jays: Toronto heads to New York after the All-Star break to kick off a season-long 10-game road trip with three against the Yankees.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports