MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Miryne Thomas scored 18 points to lead five Ball State players in double figures and the Cardinals beat Western Michigan 83-72 on Saturday.

Tyler Cochran scored 14 points, Luke Bumbalough 13 and Demarius Jacobs and Payton Sparks scored 11 apiece. Ball State (10-10, 5-4 Mid-American) has won three straight after a three-game losing streak.