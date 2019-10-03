The Latest: World record holder Mayer out of decathlon

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

World record holder and defending champion Kevin Mayer is out of the decathlon.

The French decathlete pulled up with an apparent thigh injury during the pole vault, tears visible on his face.

U.S. national champion Devon Williams is also out of contention for the medals after failing to clear his starting height in the pole vault.

Mayer was leading after the previous event, the discus, from Canadians Damian Warner and Pierce LePage.

8:10 p.m.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo is chasing the gold medal in the women’s 400 meters on day 7 of the world track and field championships Thursday, while her husband Maicel Uibo targets the podium in the decathlon.

Miller-Uibo’s closest challengers in the 400 include Bahrain’s Nigeria-born runner Salwa Eid Naser and the United States duo of Phyllis Francis and Wadeline Jonathas.

The Bahamian wanted to double up in the 400 and 200, but couldn’t because of the championship scheduling.

Her husband, Maicel Uibo, representing Estonia, is in contention for a medal in the decathlon. The heptathlon also ends Thursday, as does the women’s shot put.

