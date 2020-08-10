The Latest: Old Dominion canceling fall sports season

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Old Dominion is canceling its fall sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President John Broderick made the announcement Monday, saying he knows student-athletes and fans will be disappointed, but playing “posed too great a risk.”

The decision was made with input from athletic director Wood Selig, medical and health experts and state and local officials, he said.

Old Dominion, under first-year coach Ricky Rahne, joins the 12-team Mid-American Conference and Connecticut as Football Bowl Subdivision schools that have decided not to compete in football. Field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and the Monarchs’ first volleyball team also won’t compete.

Selig said he hopes that fall sports can be played in the spring if it’s safe and has NCAA approval.

“This is just right thing to do for everyone involved,” Selig said.

The Women's Rugby Europe Championship is scheduled to be finished off in October so European qualifying for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup can start in December.

Rugby Europe announced the dates for the two remaining matches: Spain vs. Russia on the weekend of Oct. 24, and Spain vs. Netherlands on Oct. 31.

The winner among those three will join Scotland, Ireland, and Italy in qualifying for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

European qualifying will be played on the weekends of Dec. 5, 12, and 19. The winner qualifies directly, and the runner-up goes to a repechage. The schedule will be announced after the Women's Europe Championship is finished.

North Alabama has suspended football practices until at least Friday after team leaders expressed concerns about COVID-19.

The FCS school said the Lions’ leadership council voiced those concerns to the coaching staff Saturday.

North Alabama said in a statement Monday the school will “make every attempt to structure a meaningful football experience for this fall while remaining focused on health and safety.”

North Alabama has switched, until at least Friday, to a model in which players can voluntarily continue physical conditioning in groups of 12 or fewer. Team and position meetings will be held in person with social distancing and masks mandatory.

North Alabama moved to FCS in 2018 after winning three straight Division II national championships from 1993-95.

UTEP has postponed the start of preseason football practice after four players tested positive for the coronavirus.

School officials say all four players were asymptomatic and placed in a 14-day quarantine. School medical staff also recommended the entire team and coaching staff also go into a five-day quarantine before everyone is tested again on Wednesday.

Results of those tests will be determined when practice will begin, the school said.

“I am fully supportive of the recommendations of our sports medicine personnel and team doctors,” coach Dana Dimel said. “We can’t wait to resume preparations for our fall season, but safety comes first.”

The Miners play in Conference USA

