The Latest: Virus cases stall Tony Parker's women's team

Recommended Video:

The French women's basketball team owned by NBA great Tony Parker had its season stalled yet again by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lyon team rescheduled its first five games of the league season because it had six COVID-19 cases.

Parker's team announced this week that its latest tests were all negative and that it would host Charleville-Mézières on Saturday.

But the visitors reported a positive case on their roster Friday after arriving in Lyon. They went into isolation and the game was called off.

Parker was a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs. He retired in 2019.

His women's team won the French title in 2019. Last season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Parker also owns the ASVEL men's basketball team in Lyon.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports