The Latest: Tarp on the field before Game 4 of World Series

ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local): 3:20 p.m. The tarp is on the field at Truist Park as a light rain falls before Game 4 of the World Series. The forecast calls for the wet weather to clear out before gametime. A few Astros players are loosening up down the left field line in foul territory. Batting practice was wiped out by rain for Game 3 on Friday, and it was a dreary night as the Atlanta Braves beat Houston 2-0. The Braves lead two games to one.