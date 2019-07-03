The Latest: Serena-Murray pairing gets 1st-round mixed match

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Serena Williams and Andy Murray will make their debut as an all-star pairing by facing Andreas Mies of Germany and Alexa Guarachi of Chile in the first round of mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The draw for mixed doubles was held Wednesday.

Williams, who owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and Murray, who owns three, are as high-profile a team as could be. He is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.

___

1:05 p.m.

Eighth-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the third round at Wimbledon after Margarita Gasparyan had to retire with a leg injury in the second set.

Gasparyan was leading 7-5, 5-6 when she was forced to quit.

Gasparyan had been on the verge of an upset, two points from the match at 5-4 in the second, but Svitolina held and her opponent was then injured after delivering a serve at 0-15 in the next game. She clutched her left thigh in pain and then remained lying on the baseline for several minutes getting treatment from physical therapist, with Svitolina also coming over to bring her opponent water.

Gasparyan, who has had three surgeries on her left knee since her last Wimbledon appearance in 2016, eventually got back up but was broken and then retired during the next game.

It's only the second time in eight appearances that Svitolina has reached the third round at the All England Club. Her best result was reaching the fourth round in 2017.

Two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka also advanced, beating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-0.

Azarenka could face former No. 1 Simona Halep in the third round.

___

8:45 a.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff will try to follow up her upset win over Venus Williams with another victory in the second round at Wimbledon.

The 15-year-old Gauff will face Magdalena Rybarikova on No. 2 Court at the All England Club on Wednesday.

Gauff would break inside the top 200 in the WTA rankings with a victory, having already become the youngest player since 1991 to win a match at Wimbledon.

Also, defending champion and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic will face Dennis Kudla of the United States for the first time. Djokovic is seeking a fifth title at Wimbledon and his 16th Grand Slam trophy in all.

Last year's runner-up Kevin Anderson takes on Janko Tipsarevic.

___

