The Latest: Spieth says to expect fireworks on back 9 at PGA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As if the final round of the PGA Championship didn't have enough possibilities, Jordan Spieth finished his final round at Harding Park and said the back nine was set up for good scoring.

Spieth said he wouldn't be surprised if someone shot a 30 on the back nine. He said except for the pin at the par-3 11th, most are in spots where birdies can be made.

Moments later, Byeong Hun An made a hole-in-one on No. 11. It was the first ace at a major in which no one cheered because no spectators are allowed.

Dustin Johnson goes into the final round with a one-shot lead, with 20 players separated by five shots.

As for Spieth?

He closed with a 67, again finishing back in the pack. Since winning the third leg of the career Grand Slam at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open, Spieth hasn't won any tournament. This is the third straight major he will finish at least 10 shots out of the lead.