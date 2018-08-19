The Latest: Wickens spins into fence in wreck at Pocono





Robert Wickens prepares to qualify for Sunday's IndyCar series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa. Will Power poses after qualifying on the pole for Sunday's IndyCar series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — The Latest from the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Robert Wickens went soaring into the fence at Pocono Raceway in a scary wreck that brought the IndyCar race to a halt.

Wickens connected with Ryan Hunter-Reay and shot into a 360-degree spin into the fence. The fence was destroyed and part of Wickens' Honda scattered over the track.

Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliff and Takuma Sato were among the drivers involved in the wreck.

Hinchcliff seemed to be in pain, grabbing his wrists as he slowly left his car.

The race was red flagged and drivers were allowed out of their cars.

___

2:30 p.m.

Graham Rahal wrecked Spencer Pigot at the start of the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway.

Rahal started 18th and got into the back of Pigot before the race even got to green. Pigot spun out and hit the wall. He left the car and was out of the race.

Rahal stayed on the track with a damaged Honda. Rahal was hit with a drive-through penalty on the restart for avoidable contact.

___

2:15 p.m.

Lee Greenwood completed racing's version of "The Double."

Greenwood performed the "The Star Spangled Banner" and his signature song "God Bless the U.S.A." before the race the day after he did the same at the NASCAR race in Bristol, Tennessee.

Kurt Busch, who won Saturday's race, was the last driver to attempt "The Double," completing an IndyCar and NASCAR race on the same day.

Busch failed to finish. But Greenwood went out on a high note and nailed both.

___

2:10 p.m.

The IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway is underway.

Will Power began his bid for a third straight Pocono win from the pole. Power and Josef Newgarden made it a 1-2 start for team owner Roger Penske.

Scott Dixon leads the championship standings as he chases his fifth IndyCar championship.

Dixon holds a 46-point lead over 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi in the standings. Rossi, Newgarden and Power all have Dixon in sight with four races left in the IndyCar season.

Dixon starts an unfavorable 13th.

___

