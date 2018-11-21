The Latest: Badgers' Reuvers sets Atlantis record for blocks

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The Latest on the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers provided a strong example of what coach Greg Gard wants to see from his No. 25 Badgers on the defensive end.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore blocked nine shots in the 62-46 win against Stanford in the Battle 4 Atlantis. That set a tournament record and tied a program record for Wisconsin.

Reuvers said Gard had talked before the game about players knowing when "to cover for each other" if a teammate makes a defensive mistake. Gard said Reuvers is "a heck of an eraser back there" after he repeatedly swatted away shots, primarily by rotating to help at the rim.

The previous Atlantis record was seven blocks, first set by Connecticut's Andre Drummond against Florida State in November 2011 and matched by Kansas' Joel Embiid against UTEP two years later.

He also matched the Wisconsin single-game record set by Brad Sellers against Toledo in November 1982.

___

4:35 p.m.

Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and No. 25 Wisconsin beat Stanford 62-46 in Wednesday's first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots for the Badgers (4-0), a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.

D'Mitrik Trice added 16 points for Wisconsin, which shot just 35 percent after halftime yet came up with a critical 9-0 burst to seize control after the Cardinal had gotten within a basket with 6:53 left.

KZ Okpala's 3-pointer pulled Stanford (2-2) to within 44-42. By the end of the game, though, the Badgers had scored 18 of the final 22 points to secure a semifinal matchup with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Okpala scored 11 points but made 2 of 12 shots for the Cardinal, who shot 27 percent overall. Stanford faces Florida on Thursday in the consolation bracket.

___

2:05 p.m.

Christian James scored 18 points to help Oklahoma hold off Florida 65-60 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Aaron Calixte hit two clinching free throws with 5.0 seconds left for the Sooners (4-0), who led by 11 in the first half and 63-54 with 3:38 left. The Gators got back in it with 3-pointers from KeVaughn Allen and Noah Locke to make it a one-possession game, then had a final possession to pull within one or tie it in the final 15 seconds.

But Allen's driving shot missed, setting up Calixte's free throws to advance the Sooners in the winners' bracket.

Oklahoma helped itself by taking a 48-34 rebounding advantage, including 15-7 on the offensive glass.

Dontay Bassett had 14 points off the bench to lead the Gators (2-2), who hit a season-high 11 3-pointers after struggling from behind the arc entering the tournament.

___

1:30 a.m.

The Battle 4 Atlantis opens play Wednesday with four games in the Bahamas, including contests for fourth-ranked Virginia and No. 25 Wisconsin.

The tournament features five power-conference teams, including Florida, Oklahoma and Stanford.

The Gators and Sooners meet in the first game, followed by the Cardinal against the 25th-ranked Badgers. Butler and Dayton meet in the third game, followed by Middle Tennessee against the fourth-ranked Cavaliers.

The tournament will be played in Imperial Arena, a converted ballroom that seats about 3,500 fans. It concludes Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25