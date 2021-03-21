The Latest: Nine double-digit seeds in Round of 32 at NCAAs

The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

___

12:15 p.m.

The NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 is underway with nine double-digit seeds still alive.

According to NCAA spokesman David Worlock, that matches the second-highest total of double-digit seeds ever to reach the round of 32.

Ten double-digit seeds advanced that far in 2016. There also were nine double-digit seeds in the round of 32 in 2001 and 2012.

The double-digit seeds still around include Maryland (No. 10 East), Rutgers (No. 10, Midwest), Syracuse (No. 11, Midwest), UCLA (No. 11, East), Oregon State (No. 12, Midwest), North Texas (No. 13, South), Ohio (No. 13, West), Abilene Christian (No. 14, East) and Oral Roberts (No. 15 South).

UCLA and Abilene Christian face off Monday, assuring that at least one double-digit seed will reach the Sweet 16.

This is the first time four teams seeded 13th or worse made it to the second round.

Mark Humphrey/AP

___

https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25