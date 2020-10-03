The Latest: Virus cases disrupt English rugby schedule

Recommended Video:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

England’s Premiership Rugby has postponed a key weekend match until Wednesday following the discovery of coronavirus cases in one of the teams.

The league's final round is Sunday but Sale Sharks reported “a number of positive COVID-19 tests” ahead of its match against Worcester Warriors. Sale needs a victory to guarantee a playoff spot.

Another match — between Northampton and Gloucester — was canceled. Northampton said it can't field a team because too many players are self-isolating following the recent match against Sale.

Earlier Saturday, the league said it had launched an “urgent review” of cases.

___

A Nashville player has tested positive for COVID-19, but the MLS team will play the New England Revolution as scheduled after other test results came back negative.

Once the player tested positive, Nashville announced Saturday that the player self-isolated immediately and the team worked through tracing his contacts. Nashville also suspended training until all other players and staff had back-to-back negative results. The player who tested positive will remain in quarantine until medically cleared.

The team left for Massachusetts on Saturday morning to play the New England Revolution that night.

___

England's Premiership Rugby said it is conducting an “urgent review” ahead of Sunday's final round of matches after a team reported multiple coronavirus cases.

Sale Sharks reported “a number of positive COVID-19 tests” ahead of a key match against Worcester Warriors.

League CEO Darren Childs said more than 900 tests were conducted Thursday. Contact tracing began Friday when teams learned of the results. He did not indicate how many teams had positive cases.

The results are being analyzed with the help of national and local health authorities.

Childs said these consultations will help determine if they can hold the Sharks vs. Warriors match “and any others that have been affected by positive results.”

Childs said this “methodical process ... cannot be rushed."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports