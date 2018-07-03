Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Clint Capela, Rockets
Restricted free agent
The Rockets can match any offer Capela gets from other teams, and likely will bring Capela back. The Lakers are said to be interested.
Marcus Smart, Celtics
Restricted free agent
Smart gives the Celtics a lot of intangibles, but they're running out of room and will probably let him walk if a team like the Pacers offers him a hefty deal.
Isaiah Thomas, Lakers
Unrestricted free agent
Thomas appeared to be on the verge of getting a max deal when he was in Boston, but his stock has fallen precipitously. A team could still see a high upside in him and give him a good deal though. less
Tyreke Evans, Grizzlies
Unrestricted free agent
Evans can score and has improved his 3-point range, so someone will probably overpay to get him out of Memphis.
Jabari Parker, Bucks
Restricted free agent
Parker has torn his ACL twice in his NBA career, so he's not a lock to be brought back, but the Bucks don't want superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo thinking they're cheap. less
Zach LaVine, Bulls
Restricted free agent
LaVine played just 24 games last year due to injury, but he averaged 16.7 points per game when he was healthy. The Bulls are likely to match offers to keep him.
Luc Mbah a Moute, Rockets
Unrestricted free agent
Injuries devastated him and he never got right for the playoffs, but his ability to guard all five positions makes him a big asset. He's a guy the Rockets need back after losing Trevor Ariza. less
Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers
Restricted free agent
Nurkic is an interesting proposition because he's a lumbering big man with no outside game. He's talented, but his skills aren't a great fit in the new NBA.
Avery Bradley, Clippers
Unrestricted free agent
Bradley just finished off a contract where he was making $8 million per year, and he should be able to get something similar this offseason.
Wayne Ellington, Heat
Unrestricted free agent
Ellington knocked down almost 40 percent of his 3-pointers last season, which will make him valued on the open market.
Brook Lopez, Lakers
Unrestricted free agent
Lopez has added value to his game by working on his 3-point shot, so he'll earn a nice contract. The Lakers are interested in bringing him back.
Rodney Hood, Cavaliers
Restricted free agent
Hood's value plummeted with his poor postseason in Cleveland. Will teams pay him based off how he played in Utah or how he played after being traded to Cleveland?
Montrezl Harrell, Clippers
Restricted free agent
The former Rockets player showed a lot of improvement with the Clippers, so he'll earn some offers.
Dante Exum, Jazz
Restricted free agent
Exum has a ton of upside at just 22 years old. Someone's going to make him a nice offer. We'll see if Utah is willing to match.
Greg Monroe, Celtics
Unrestricted free agent
Monroe signed a one-year, $5 million deal with Boston last offseason. He averaged 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game off the bench, so he can expect a similar offer this offseason. less
Kyle Anderson, Spurs
Restricted free agent
Anderson looked promising as his playing time increased without Kawhi Leonard around. He's only 24 years old, so some team could come in and offer him a pretty good deal. less
2018 NBA free agents who already have agreed to contracts.
LeBron James, Cavaliers
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE LAKERS. 4 YEARS, $153.3 MILLION
Chris Paul, Rockets
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE ROCKETS. 4 YEARS, $160 MILLION
Paul George, Thunder
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE THUNDER. 4 YEARS, $137 MILLION
Aaron Gordon, Magic
Restricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE MAGIC. 4 YEARS, $84 MILLION.
DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE WARRORS. 1 YEAR, $5.3 MILLION.
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE MAVERICKS. 1 YEAR, $24.1 MILLION
Derrick Favors, Jazz
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE JAZZ. 2 YEARS, $36 MILLION.
Trevor Ariza, Rockets
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE SUNS. 1 YEAR, $15 MILLION.
Will Barton, Nuggets
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE NUGGETS. 4 YEARS, $54 MILLION.
J.J. Redick, 76ers
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE 76ERS. 1 YEAR, $13 MILLION.
Fred VanVleet, Raptors
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE RAPTORS. 2 YEARS, $18 MILLION.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lakers
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE LAKERS. 1 YEAR, $12 MILLION.
Rudy Gay, Spurs
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE SPURS. 1 YEAR, $10 MILLION.
Rajon Rondo, Pelicans
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE LAKERS. 1 YEAR, $9 MILLION.
Julius Randle, Lakers
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE PELICANS. 2 YEARS, $18 MILLION.
Jeremi Grant, Thunder
Restricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE THUNDER. 3 YEARS, $27 MILLION.
Joe Harris, Nets
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE NETS. 2 YEARS, $16 MILLION.
Doug McDermott, Mavericks
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE PACERS. 3 YEARS, $22 MILLION.
Marco Belinelli, 76ers
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE SPURS. 2 YEARS, $12 MILLION.
Aron Baynes, Celtics
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE CELTICS. 2 YEARS, $11 MILLION.
Lance Stephenson, Pacers
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE LAKERS. 1 YEAR, $4.5 MILLION.
Elfrid Payton, Suns
Restricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE PELICANS. 1 YEAR, $2.7 MILLION.
JaVale McGee, Warriors
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE LAKERS. 1 YEAR, $2.4 MILLION.
Gerald Green, Rockets
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE ROCKETS. 1 YEAR, $1.5 MILLION.
Nerlens Noel, Mavericks
Unrestricted free agent
AGREED TO SIGN WITH THE THUNDER. 2-YEAR DEAL, $3.5 MILLION.
The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):
9:35 p.m.
Julius Randle is going to play alongside All-Star Anthony Davis.
Randle agreed to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, doing so quickly after his rights were renounced by the Los Angeles Lakers hours earlier. His decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the negotiations and speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing has been signed.
ESPN, which first reported the Randle agreement, said it was a two-year, $18 million deal.
The move pairs Randle in the Pelicans' frontcourt with Davis, another former Kentucky star.
Davis and DeMarcus Cousins formed perhaps the best 1-2 frontcourt punch in basketball last season before Cousins got hurt. And now, Cousins has gone to the defending NBA champions after agreeing Monday to a one-year, $5.3 million deal to sign with the Golden State Warriors.
— Reporting by AP Sports Writer Brett Martel
___
8:55 p.m.
DeMarcus Cousins is heading to the Golden State Warriors, looking for a title.
Cousins agreed Monday to accept a one-year deal to join the two-time defending NBA champions for $5.3 million. The terms were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person directly involved in the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.
It's a low-risk, high-reward move for the Warriors, with Cousins set to return at some point this season once he completes his recovery from tearing his Achilles tendon in January.
And immediately, Cousins' soon-to-be teammates welcomed the move. "The 3rd splash Brother," Stephen Curry tweeted.
Cousins averaged 25.2 points last season for New Orleans, and for his career the six-time All-Star averages 21.5 points and 11 rebounds.
— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami
___
6:30 p.m.
The Boston Celtics signed guard Brad Wanamaker, who spent the last seven years playing in Europe.
The 6-foot-4 former Pittsburgh Panther averaged 11.5 points for Fenerbahce Ulker last season, when the team won the Turkish league championship and he was named the finals MVP.
He is a former European teammate of Celtic Daniel Theis.
___
5:35 p.m.
Rajon Rondo is teaming up with LeBron James.
A person with knowledge of the situation says Rondo has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.
ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Rondo will make $9 million.
James and Rondo have gone head-to-head 54 times in their NBA careers, 25 of those coming in the playoffs — the last of those matchups in 2012, when James and the Miami Heat rallied from a 3-2 deficit to beat Rondo and the Boston Celtics on the way to the NBA title.
The Lakers become Rondo's sixth team. He averaged 8.3 points and 8.2 assists for New Orleans last season.
— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami
___
4:40 p.m.
Veteran forward Anthony Tolliver is joining the Minnesota Timberwolves, returning to one of the nine NBA teams he's played for during his career.
A person with knowledge of the agreement says Tolliver will sign a one-year contract for $5.75 million with the Timberwolves. The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the league's free agency moratorium is in place until Friday.
Tolliver will likely replace Nemanja Bjelica off the bench, a sharp shooter who can back up both forward spots. Tolliver, who played for Minnesota in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, played for Detroit in 2017-18 while averaging 8.9 points and 22.2 minutes per game with a career-best 3-point percentage of 43.6.
— AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis
___
4:30 p.m.
Jose Calderon is joining his former coach in Detroit.
The veteran guard agreed to a contract with the Pistons, who recently hired former Toronto coach Dwane Casey. Calderon's agency, Priority Sports, announced the veteran's minimum deal in a tweet congratulating Calderon.
The Spanish guard played last season for Cleveland, averaging 4.5 points in 57 games, including 32 starts. At 36, Calderon has lost some foot speed but remains a reliable shooter and respected teammate in the locker room.
He began his career with the Raptors in 2005 and has also played with the Pistons, Dallas, New York, the Lakers and Atlanta.
___
3:30 p.m.
Derrick Favors was a top priority for Utah, and the Jazz have succeeded in their quest to retain him.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Favors and the Jazz have come to terms on a two-year contract that could be worth up to $36 million, The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the deal remains unsigned, with the NBA's offseason moratorium still in place.
Favors averaged 12.3 points last season for the Jazz, who reached the Western Conference semifinals.
He turns 27 later this month and the deal represents a nice raise for Favors, who made $12 million last season.
— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami.
___
1:15 p.m.
The massive LeBron James banner hanging in downtown Cleveland is being removed again following the superstar's announcement he's leaving the Cavaliers.
The 10-story billboard, which shows James wearing his No. 23 jersey with his arms spread wide has become a city landmark. It was also removed in 2010 when he decided to join the Miami Heat. On Sunday, James agreed to sign a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
A spokesman for Sherwin-Williams, which owns the building where the banner hangs, said Nike is taking the banner down later this week. Sherwin-Williams is evaluating what to do with the wall on its global headquarters.
After learning the billboard was coming down, some people headed over to take photos in front of it.
James' jerseys have been reduced by 40 percent in the Cavs' team shop at Quicken Loans Arena.
___
12:50 p.m.
JJ Redick is returning to the Philadelphia 76ers..
A person familiar with the decision says the Sixers and Redick have agreed to a one-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the deal was not been announced.
Financial terms of the deal are not known.
Redick averaged 17.1 points and shot 42 percent in his first season with the Sixers. He signed last summer to a $23 million, one-year contract and provided stout 3-point shooting and needed veteran presence on a young team.
The 76ers won 52 games last season and lost to Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia's ownership group met with LeBron James on Sunday but failed to sway him to sign with the team.
Redick, who has also played with Orlando, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Clippers, should again help stabilize Philly's lineup.
— Reporting by AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia
___
10:40 a.m.
JaVale McGee is moving a bit south.
The two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors is going to be part of the revamping by the Los Angeles Lakers, agreeing to a one-year deal worth just under $2.4 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
The person confirmed the terms to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity Monday because McGee's deal is unsigned. The deal comes not long after LeBron James said he would be signing with the Lakers.
The Lakers will be the sixth club for McGee, who had some spectacular moments in the NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. McGee shot 16 for 20 — 80 percent — from the floor in the finals, and the Warriors were 7-1 in playoff games in which he started.
— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami
___
10:05 a.m.
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks have reached an agreement to bring back center Salah Mejri on a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum of $1.6 million.
The 32-year-old from Tunisia is set to be one of the backups to DeAndre Jordan, who has agreed with Dallas on a one-year deal. Jordan's contract will be for roughly the $24.1 million he was set to make before opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because contracts can't be signed until Friday.
Mejri has been an intriguing shot-blocker who has provided energy off the bench in three years with the Mavericks. He averaged 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 12 minutes per game last season.
Mejri and Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic were teammates with Real Madrid in Spain. The Mavericks traded up two spots in the draft to get Doncic, who was the third overall pick.
— Reporting by AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon in Fort Worth, Texas
___
More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball