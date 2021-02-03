The Latest: Louisville-Syracuse basketball game postponed

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Atlantic Coast Conference says Louisville’s men’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed.

The league said the postponement was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals' program.

It’s the second postponement in three games for Louisville, which is due to visit No. 14 Virginia on Saturday. The Orange visit Clemson on Saturday.

