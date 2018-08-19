The Latest: Contact from Busch causes Truex to hit wall









BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest from NASCAR's race at Bristol Motor Speedway (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

Kyle Busch has spun Cup championship rival Martin Truex Jr. as the two raced for position at the NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truex was second with Busch close behind in third when Busch closed onto Truex's bumper. The two Toyotas made light contact. Truex spun and his car shot hard into the outside wall.

Truex was seeking his first short-track victory. He kicked the side of his car in anger after the wreck.

Busch has six victories this season. Truex has four. They're both part of the so-called "Big Three," along with Kevin Harvick, chasing the NASCAR points championship. Truex is the reigning Cup champion. Busch entered the night leading the points standings.

___

8:20 p.m.

Joey Logano has edged teammate Ryan Blaney to win the second stage of the NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The two Fords from Penske Racing were separated by 0.517 seconds as they crossed the finish line. Blaney won the opening stage.

After crashing on the second lap of the race, Kyle Busch has worked his way back to the lead lap. He had dropped two laps behind the leaders as his Toyota was replaced following the 15-car wreck.

Busch starts the final stage racing with the leaders. Busch is trying to win a Cup race at Bristol for the eighth time in his career.

___

8 p.m.

Aric Almirola has moved a lapped car out of his way as he chases the lead at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Almirola had moved into second place when he ran into the back of David Ragan's car.

Almirola is 12th in the Cup standings as part of a tight race for the final playoff positions. He is seeking his first victory since joining Stewart-Haas Racing.

Kevin Harvick had a tire issue during the second stage and fell off the lead lap. Harvick won at Michigan last week and has a series-best seven victories this season.

___

7:45 p.m.

Ryan Blaney has won the opening stage of the NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Blaney held off a hard-charging Kevin Harvick by less than a car length.

Harvick and all three of his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates were in the top seven at the end of the first stage. Harvick's win at Michigan last week was his Cup Series-leading seventh of the season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has one of the fastest cars in the field but has been set back by a speeding penalty and a flat tire. Stenhouse is in the 16th and final position for the playoffs.

Blaney led for a stage-high 113 laps.

Kyle Busch started a 15-car wreck on the second lap, seriously damaging his chances of winning a Cup race at Bristol for the eighth time.

___

7:10 p.m.

Paul Menard's playoff hopes have taken a hit because of a crash at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Menard appeared to break his wheel, causing his Ford to hit the wall 29 laps into the race. Menard entered the night 17th in the standings, one point behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Sixteen drivers make the playoffs. Bristol is one of three races remaining in the regular season.

___

6:15 p.m.

Kyle Busch has wrecked just two laps into the NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch, seeking to win a Cup Series race at Bristol for the eighth time, drifted up the Bristol banking and bounced off Ryan Blaney. Busch's Toyota spun in front of much of the field, causing an accordion effect that impacted several other drivers.

The wreck involved about a dozen cars, and Bubba Wallace and AJ Allmendinger were knocked out of the race. Both were trying to lock up playoff berths. Martin Truex Jr. also suffered damage in the wreck, as did Busch's teammate Denny Hamlin.

Busch has six Cup victories this year and has a narrow edge over Kevin Harvick and Truex in the points standings.

This wreck capped a tough weekend for Busch, who was knocked out of the Xfinity Series race after leading for the first 70 laps when he crashed due to a flat tire.

___

6:15 p.m.

Kyle Busch received a thunderous boo from the crowd during his driver introduction at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch walked down the red carpet to the song "All I Do Is Win" by D.J. Khaled and the crowd roared with disapproval. Busch laughed, briefly danced, and embraced the hostility.

Busch is seeking his eighth Cup victory at Bristol and starts third Saturday night.

Chase Elliott starts second and said the only way to beat Busch at Bristol is to be perfect. Busch wasn't on Friday night when he led the first 70 laps of the Xfinity Series race but crashed out because of a flat tire.

Busch has swept Bristol twice.

Bristol has a quirky driver introduction ceremony in which the partisans choose a song to play as they enter the bullring. The drivers then introduce themselves.

None got a reaction nearly as vociferous as the one for Busch, who has six Cup victories this season and leads the championship standings.

___

6:00 p.m.

The "other" Kyle is trying to sweep Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson is starting from the pole Saturday night in the Cup race at Bristol in his bid to cap his first successful weekend on NASCAR's .0533-mile concrete oval. He's on a roll after winning the Xfinity Series race a night earlier.

That was Larson's first career victory on the bullring after four runner-up finishes, and he lost to Busch in each of those races.

Busch starts third and is seeking his eighth career Cup victory at Bristol. He's twice before swept the weekend events, but he was knocked out of the Xfinity event after hitting the wall because of a flat tire. That opened the opportunity for Larson's Xfinity race.

The car of Austin Dillon failed pre-race inspection and had to forfeit his 18th-place starting position.

Rain in Tennessee led NASCAR to move the start time up one hour.

___

