The Latest: Kaiser crash leaves Juncos Racing in dire shape

Fernando Alonso, of Spain, prepares to drive during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Indianapolis 500 practice (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Kyle Kaiser nearly went airborne in a crash during Indianapolis 500 practice.

Kaiser has been in a tough spot all week because two of his major sponsors pulled their funding the day before Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Now Juncos Racing has a destroyed race car one day before qualifying for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Kaiser appeared to dip below the white line on the low portion of the track when he lost control and spun into the outside wall. The car turned upward and onto on wheel before the tub smashed back to the track surface. It was similar to the crash rookie Patricio O'Ward had a day earlier.

Kasier says he "just lost it right in the middle of the corner."

Juncos Racing is now in a dire position before Saturday qualifying. It will have to rebuild a car from scratch or acquire one from another team.

11 a.m.

Fernando Alonso is finally back on track preparing for the Indianapolis 500.

McLaren lost almost two full days of practice after Alonso crashed Wednesday. The team needed the entire next day to rebuild the Spaniard a car, which was ready to go when Friday morning's session began.

Felix Rosenqvist and Patricio O'Ward also crashed and went to backup cars, but Rosenqvist struggled the day after his accident. He admitted before Thursday's practice there is a far bigger mental aspect to preparing for the Indy 500 than the rookie expected.

The fourth day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is considered "Fast Friday" because engine makers give teams a horsepower boost to prepare for weekend qualifying. There are 36 drivers vying for 33 spots in the field for the May 26 race.

