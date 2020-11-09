The Latest: Hungary's Euro 2020 playoff now with no fans

Recommended Video:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Hungarian soccer federation says fans will no longer be allowed to attend the national team’s European Championship playoff game on Thursday.

About 18,000 fans could have been in the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest for Hungary’s match against Iceland. A Euro 2020 place is at stake. But the Hungarian government has announced new restrictions to cope with the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

An official attendance of 18,531 watched Ferencvaros host Juventus last week in a Champions League game at the national stadium.

Budapest is among 12 host cities scattered across the continent for Euro 2020. Hungary will have two home games in Group F if it qualifies for next year’s postponed tournament.

The Hungarian soccer federation says the new restrictions “have a significant impact” on soccer and it will pay refunds for tickets bought.

___

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, spectators wear face masks to protect against COVID-19 during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Baltimore. A new set of rules are coming in just about every sport, almost all with enhanced health and safety in mind. If they work, games could get out of bubbles and return to arenas and stadiums with some fans in attendance sometime soon. Perhaps more importantly, they could also provide some common-sense solutions to virus issues in the real world. less FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, spectators wear face masks to protect against COVID-19 during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in ... more Photo: Gail Burton, AP Photo: Gail Burton, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Hungary's Euro 2020 playoff now with no fans 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports