The Latest: Zach Johnson makes move in rain at Carnoustie









Tiger Woods of the US plays a shot on the 7th hole during the first round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Thursday July 19, 2018. Tiger Woods of the US plays off the 11th tee during the first round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Thursday July 19, 2018. Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays off the 16th tee during the first round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Thursday July 19, 2018.

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Zach Johnson won a British Open at St. Andrews in miserable conditions in 2015.

In the rain Friday, he made a move toward the top of the leaderboard in the Open at Carnoustie.

Johnson bogeyed his first hole, but ran off three birdies to get to 4-under through six. He was tied for second a shot behind first round leader Kevin Kisner, who had an afternoon tee time.

Carnoustie was dry and hard in Thursday's first round, but a steady rain began falling overnight and the morning players stood under umbrellas between shots.

Tiger Woods was among those with a morning tee time. Woods shot an even par 71 in the first round and was five shots off the lead.

____

8:30 a.m.

Dustin Johnson arrived at Carnoustie as the betting favorite. The goal now is for the world's No. 1 player not to leave on Saturday.

Johnson finished his opening round with a three-putt triple bogey and a 76, his highest score in the first round of the British Open since a 78 in his debut at Turnberry in 2009.

Perhaps even more surprising is that Johnson made only one birdie, on the par-5 14th hole.

The last player to miss the cut at the British Open as No. 1 in the world was Luke Donald in 2011 at Royal St. George's.

Friday brings a different test at Carnoustie because of a light rain overnight and more rain in the forecast the rest of the day. The course is so dry and brittle that judging how far the ball rolls on the turf remains the puzzle for players to decipher.

Ryan Moore birdied the third hole and was at 4-under, one shot behind first-round leader Kevin Kisner.

___

7 a.m.

As if Carnoustie wasn't enough of a challenge, players now get to face wet conditions in the British Open.

A light rain fell overnight, and Brandt Snedeker put on rain gear as he coped with a light drizzle Friday morning to start the second round. The amount of rain was not expected to take away the fiery conditions of Carnoustie.

Kevin Kisner played in the afternoon, unsure if the 5-under 66 he posted for the 18-hole lead would still be the score to chase by the end of the day.

Among those with an early start was Rory McIlroy, who was three shots behind, and Tiger Woods, who opened with an even-par 71. Five shots is the closest Woods has been to the lead after the first round since March.