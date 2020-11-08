The Latest: Denmark drops 7 UK-based players for Sweden game

Recommended Video:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has called up nine new players for an upcoming friendly against Sweden after new quarantine regulations affecting Denmark were introduced by the British government.

According to the new regulations, UK citizens and visa holders can enter the country from Denmark but have to isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Consequently, Denmark players based in England would have to isolate upon their return if they travel to the country for international duty.

The new rules were introduced in response to a mutated variation of the coronavirus among minks in northern Denmark.

Denmark plays Sweden in a friendly on Wednesday, then Nations League games against Iceland in Copenhagen on Nov. 15, and Belgium in Leuven on Nov. 18.

Denmark's England-based players dropped from the team for the Sweden game are: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lössl, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Henrik Dalsgaard, Mathias Jensen and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen kill their herd, which consists of 3000 mother minks and their cubs, on their farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. More than a quarter million Danes have gone into lockdown in a northern region of the country where a mutated variation of the coronavirus has infected minks being farmed for their fur, leading to an order to kill millions of the animals. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) less Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen kill their herd, which consists of 3000 mother minks and their cubs, on their farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. More than a quarter million ... more Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen, AP Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Denmark drops 7 UK-based players for Sweden game 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

They have been replaced by: Jesper Hansen, Oliver Christensen, Alexander Scholz, Anders Dreyer, Jens Stryger, Lukas Lerager, Rasmus Falk, Victor Nelsson and Lucas Andersen.

The Danish federation's Jakob Jensen says “We are working hard and hope that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible so that we can play with our strongest national team in the remaining matches.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports