HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Before playing in the World Series, Gerrit Cole attended the Fall Classic as a fan in 2001, 2002, 2012 and 2017. The 2001 matchup of Arizona and the New York Yankees went seven games, and the Diamondbacks won when Luis Gonzalez singled in the ninth inning off Mariano Rivera.

"That was just a really special World Series I think for the whole country," Cole said. "It was probably the only time most people felt some empathy for the Yankees. And then Gonzo just ripped it right out."

2:17 p.m.

Justin Verlander will follow Gerrit Cole and start Game 2 of the World Series for Houston against Washington on Wednesday.

Zack Greinke will start for the Astros on Friday when the Series resumes at Nationals Park.

"Greinke gets to hit. That's going to be fun for him," Astros manager AJ Hinch said Monday.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the New York Yankees during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York.

Greinke has a .225 batting average with nine homers, including three this season for Arizona before he was traded to Houston on July 31.

Houston plans a bullpen game for Game 4 on Saturday.

