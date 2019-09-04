The Latest: Bencic beats Vekic to reach US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2 p.m.

Belinda Bencic powered her way into her first Grand Slam semifinal, wearing down Donna Vekic for a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory at the U.S. Open.

The No. 12 seed from Switzerland followed up her victory over No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the fourth round by taking control of the match midway through the second set and winning the final three games.

Five years after making her lone quarterfinal appearance in a major tournament at the U.S. Open, Bencic advanced to face either 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu or No. 25 Elise Mertens.

11 a.m.

Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the U.S. Open has one member of the Big Three in the semifinals.

With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only major champion left on the men's side as he faces No. 20 Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday night.

Nadal, who has won three of his 18 major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarterfinal. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after winning a point against Marin Cilic, of Croatia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in New York.

No. 13 Gael Monfils of France and No. 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarterfinal.

The women's quarterfinal matchups are No. 13 Belinda Bencic against No. 23 Donna Vekic, and 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu against No. 25 Elise Mertens. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.

