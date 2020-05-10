The Latest: French Open may be held without fans

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The president of the French Tennis Federation says holding the French Open without fans later this year is an option.

The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Bernard Giudicelli tells French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that “organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It’s not to be overlooked.”

Giudicelli adds that “the lack of visibility is genuine” when hosting a tournament without fans but “we are not ruling any option out.”

That could potentially mean moving the starting date back to Sept. 27, something Giudicelli says “does not change much.”

The FFT is refunding all tickets purchased for the original dates of Roland Garros by the end of May and a new ticketing procedure will be opened if the tournament goes ahead.

A Brighton player has tested positive for the coronavirus as the Premier League pushes ahead with plans to resume during the pandemic.

The southern England club says there is no need for other members of the squad or coaches to self-isolate because players have only trained in isolation when at the training ground.

The positive test came back on Saturday.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber told broadcaster Sky Sports that “despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”

Brighton says three players have now had the coronavirus. The club announced one case in March.

Premier League clubs are due to hold a conference call on Monday about “Project Restart.”

Clubs are yet to resume group training as they abide by government social distancing regulations.

Brighton has opposed plans to complete the season in neutral stadiums rather than being able to play its five remaining home games at its stadium.

