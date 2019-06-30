The Latest: Kevin Durant says he's picking Brooklyn

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times ET):

6:15 p.m.

All-Star forward Kevin Durant says on Instagram that he is signing a max contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

The max deal, in this case, would be four years and about $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and $221 million from the Golden State Warriors if he stayed with them.

Durant is unlikely to be able to play next season while he recovers from Achilles surgery. Durant says he will sign Saturday when the league's moratorium on movement is lifted.

5:45 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says Khris Middleton plans to agree to a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The fifth year is at Middleton's option, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither the team nor the player had revealed details publicly. ESPN first reported Middleton's plans.

Middleton was an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging 18.3 points per game for a Milwaukee team that finished the regular season with an NBA-best 60 wins.

His deal is not quite a max; he could have commanded closer to $190 million over the five years.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

5:15 p.m.

NBA teams can start striking deals with free agents at 6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, with the expectation that more than $1 billion in deals should be agreed to by the end of the evening.

None of them can be signed until July 6, when the league's summer moratorium ends.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic and Kemba Walker are among the players whose decisions are likely to be hammered out Sunday night. Kawhi Leonard's decision, certainly the most important one for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, is not expected to come in the early flurry of announcements.

There are more than 200 free agents on the market this summer.

