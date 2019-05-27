The Latest: 2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova out of French

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the French Open ahead of her first-round match because of an injured left forearm.

The No. 6-seeded Kvitova tweeted Monday that she has been dealing with pain for a few weeks.

An MRI on Sunday night confirmed a Grade 2 tear, which she said "could get a lot worse" if she played.

She had been due to face Sorana Cirstea on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Kvitova was replaced in the draw by Kaja Juvan, an 18-year-old from Slovenia who lost in qualifying and will be making her Grand Slam debut.

Play has started at Roland Garros on Day 2 of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

___

9 a.m.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams — owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles — are all in action on Day 2 at the French Open.

Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.

Nadal begins Monday against Yannick Hanfmann, a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1. Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament.

Djokovic, whose first-round opponent is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, eyes a fourth consecutive Grand Slam trophy, something only one man has managed in the past 45 years: Djokovic himself.

And Williams, who starts against Vitalia Diatchenko, renews her quest for a 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.

Other past Grand Slam champs in action on a busy day include Stan Wawrinka and Caroline Wozniacki.

___

