The Citadel 26, Furman 7

CIT_Johnson 0 blocked punt return (Kintner kick), 00:47

CIT_Adams 25 run (kick failed), 00:00

Second Quarter

FUR_Miller 28 pass from Sisson (Bleekrode kick), 10:57

Fourth Quarter

CIT_Adams 43 run (run failed), 05:16

CIT_Smith 31 interception return (Kintner kick), 01:42

FUR CIT First downs 10 19 Rushes-yards 31-129 70-286 Passing 124 0 Comp-Att-Int 6-22-2 0-3-0 Return Yards 39 21 Punts-Avg. 5-33.2 5-37.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalty-Yards 2-20 8-48 Time of Possession 20:17 39:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Furman, Je. McElveen 3-49, De. Wynn 8-31, De. Abrams 6-22, Ha. Sisson 6-16, Do. Roberto 3-7, Wa. Anderson Jr. 2-3, Ry. Miller 1-3, Ja. Hardin 1-0, Team 1-(minus 2). The Citadel, Ja. Adams 18-98, Cl. Harris 18-67, Co. Wallace 13-50, Na. Storch 13-44, Nk. Njoku 7-22, Sa. Llewellyn 1-5.

PASSING_Furman, Ha. Sisson 6-22-2-124. The Citadel, Ja. Adams 0-2-0-0, Co. Wallace 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Furman, Ry. Deluca 2-65, Ry. Miller 2-51, De. Wynn 1-5, Wa. Anderson Jr. 1-3.