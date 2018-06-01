Texas Tech wins NCAA regional opener 9-2 over New Mexico St

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Zach Rheams homered in the first inning, Michael Davis drove in three runs and Texas Tech opened NCAA regional play with a 9-2 win over New Mexico State on Friday.

The Red Raiders (40-17) went ahead to stay with a three-run first, when Grant Little had an RBI double before Rheams hit his 14th homer of the season. Rheams had also homered in his previous at-bat against New Mexico State, a game-ending solo shot in a 2-1 win two months ago.

Michael Davis had a sacrifice fly, then added a two-run double in a four-run seventh for Tech.

Joey Ortiz homered for WAC tournament champion New Mexico State (40-21).

Ryan Shetter (5-0) struck out five and allowed one run in five innings. Aggies starter Jonathan Groff (11-3) also had five strikeouts, but allowed eight hits and five runs over four innings.