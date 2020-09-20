Texas State 38, Louisiana-Monroe 17
|Texas State
|14
|17
|0
|7
|—
|38
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|7
|3
|0
|—
|17
TXST_Hill 4 run (Keller kick), 11:25.
ULM_Frett 20 pass from Suits (Hughes kick), 2:52.
TXST_Haydel 32 pass from Vitt (Keller kick), :43.
TXST_Vitt 8 run (Keller kick), 12:04.
TXST_FG Keller 40, 6:17.
ULM_Whitfield 5 pass from Suits (Hughes kick), 1:34.
TXST_Haydel 75 pass from Vitt (Keller kick), 1:23.
ULM_FG Hughes 28, 8:42.
TXST_Morris 100 interception return (Keller kick), :53.
___
|TXST
|ULM
|First downs
|20
|25
|Rushes-yards
|37-142
|26-66
|Passing
|256
|377
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-21-0
|35-53-1
|Return Yards
|26
|50
|Punts-Avg.
|5-37.6
|5-37.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-70
|5-47
|Time of Possession
|26:47
|33:13
___
RUSHING_Texas State, Vitt 11-82, Hill 13-44, Sturges 12-21, (Team) 1-(minus 5). Louisiana-Monroe, Jo.Johnson 17-51, Phillips 3-9, Suits 6-6.
PASSING_Texas State, Vitt 14-21-0-256. Louisiana-Monroe, Suits 35-53-1-377.
RECEIVING_Texas State, Haydel 6-152, Sheread 4-44, T.Graham 3-24, Barbee 1-36. Louisiana-Monroe, Carter 8-98, Whitfield 5-46, Pederson 4-38, Jo.Johnson 4-16, Bloomfield 3-54, Frett 3-36, Hodoh 2-25, M.Jackson 2-25, Lamm 2-14, Phillips 1-15, Z.Jackson 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.