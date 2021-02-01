AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Shaka Smart said Monday he had “significant" symptoms while in extended isolation from his team and family after testing positive for COVID-19 as he and the No. 6 Longhorns prepare for a showdown with No. 2 Baylor.
“This was not a walk in the park for me, not saying it has been for anyone else," Smart said ahead of Tuesday night's matchup of the top two teams in the Big 12. “When you go through that kind of stuff, it certainly swirls some things around your mind.”