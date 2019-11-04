Texas Football high school rankings

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 10, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:

CLASS 6A

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Duncanville (9-0);W: 59-0, Richardson;1

2.;Katy (9-0);W: 47-0, Katy Mayde Creek;2

3.;Allen (9-0);W: 35-7, Prosper;3

4.;Longview (9-0);W: 49-7, Tyler Lee;4

5.;Galena Park North Shore (8-1);W: 42-14, Beaumont United;5

6.;Southlake Carroll (9-0);W: 56-17, Haslet Eaton;6

7.;Converse Judson (9-0);W: 49-9, SA East Central;7

8.;Cy-Fair (9-0);W: 37-0, Cypress Ridge;8

9.;Spring Westfield (8-1);W: 52-7, Aldine Nimitz;9

10.;Humble Atascocita (8-1);W: 77-0, Pasadena;10

11.;Arlington Martin (8-1);W: 49-7, FW Paschal;11

12.;Lake Travis (8-1);W: 59-27, Buda Hays;12

13.;Austin Westlake (8-1);W: 49-7, Austin Anderson;13

14.;Dickinson (8-1);Idle;15

15.;Denton Guyer (8-1);W: 47-10, Trophy Club Nelson;16

16.;Cedar Hill (7-2);W: 35-21, Mansfield;17

17.;Midland Lee (9-0);W: 49-6, Midland;18

18.;Austin Vandegrift (9-0);W: 56-3, Leander;19

19.;SA Northside Brandeis (9-0);W: 35-14, SA Northside Jay;20

20.;Katy Tompkins (9-1);W: 58-0, Katy Cinco Ranch;21

21.;Schertz Clemens (8-1);W: 30-20, New Braunfels;22

22.;Klein Oak (8-1);Idle;23

23.;Euless Trinity (8-1);W: 42-21, Abilene;24

24.;Rockwall (8-2);W: 66-42, Mesquite;25

25.;Cibolo Steele (7-2);W: 34-7, New Braunfels Canyon;NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Frisco Lone Star (9-0);W: Frisco Liberty, 66-6;1

2.;Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0);W: Fort Bend Hightower, 53-9;2

3.;Denton Ryan (9-0);W: Grapevine, 61-13;3

4.;Dallas Highland Park (8-1);W: Lancaster, 42-35 (OT);4

5.;Lufkin (8-1);W: Conroe Caney Creek, 58-0;5

6.;Cedar Park (8-1);W: Pflugerville, 42-21;6

7.;SA Wagner (9-1);W: SA Veterans Memorial, 46-30;8

8.;Abilene Cooper (9-0);Idle;9

9.;Lancaster (7-2);L: Dallas Highland Park, 42-35 (OT);7

10.;Hutto (7-1);W: Manor, 42-20;10

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Aledo (8-1);W: Joshua, 42-0;1

2.;Manvel (9-0);W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 49-41;2

3.;CC Calallen (9-0);W: Alice, 38-25;3

4.;A&M Consolidated (9-0);W: Bryan Rudder, 25-14;4

5.;Fort Bend Marshall (8-1);W: Houston Northside, 68-7;5

6.;Lubbock Cooper (8-1);W: Abilene Wylie, 49-14;6

7.;Red Oak (8-1);W: Dallas Spruce, 63-6;7

8.;Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-2);W: SA Southside, 57-27;8

9.;Kerrville Tivy (8-1);W: Lockhart, 31-13;9

10.;Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (8-1);W: Port Neches-Groves, 40-35;10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Argyle (9-0);W: 35-6, Anna;1

2.;Carthage (9-0);W: 34-14, Henderson;2

3.;Waco La Vega (8-1);W: 31-14, Brownwood;3

4.;Decatur (9-0);W: 68-21, Burkburnett;4

5.;Dumas (9-0);W: 38-15, Pampa;5

6.;Needville (8-1) ;W: 48-35, Brazosport;7

7.;Lampasas (8-1);W 56-35, Fischer Canyon Lake;8

8.;Springtown (8-1);W: 47-35, WF Hirschi;9

9.;Brownwood (8-1);L: 31-14, Waco La Vega;6

10.;Beeville Jones (10-0) ;W: 37-26, Pleasanton;10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-1);W: 63-21, Longview Spring Hill;1

2.;Waco Connally (9-0);Idle;2

3.;West Orange-Stark (6-1);W: 39-0, Liberty;3

4.;Midland Greenwood (10-0);W: 49-7, Monahans;4

5.;Lubbock Estacado (9-0);Idle;5

6.;Gilmer (6-3);Idle;6

7.;Sunnyvale (9-0);W: 49-12, Dallas Lincoln;7

8.;Geronimo Navarro (9-0);W: 22-14, Cuero;8

9.;Iowa Park (8-1);W: 50-29, Bridgeport;9

10.;Jasper (6-1) ;W: 48-3, Cleveland Tarkington;10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Wall (9-0);W: Breckenridge, 20-6;2

2.;Grandview (8-1);L: Whitney, 26-21;1

3.;Malakoff (8-1);W: Eustace, 72-0;3

4.;Bushland (9-0);W: Amarillo River Road, 52-0;4

5.;Diboll (9-0);W: Franklin, 34-7;5

6.;Troy (9-1);W: Lago Vista, 40-33;7

7.;Pottsboro (9-0);Idle;6

8.;Cameron Yoe (8-1);W: Manor New Tech, 77-6;8

9.;Eastland (8-1);W: Clyde, 42-27;9

10.;George West (9-0);W: Bishop, 59-0;NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Canadian (9-0);W: Dimmitt, 66-18;1

2.;East Bernard (10-0);W: Danbury, 63-0;2

3.;Newton (8-1);W: Corrigan-Camden, 62-0;3

4.;Rogers (9-0);W: Florence, 65-14;4

5.;Gunter (8-1);W: Henrietta, 50-7;5

6.;Abernathy (8-1);W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 65-0;6

7.;Cisco (8-1);W: Anson, 34-7;7

8.;Poth (8-1);W: Dilley, 67-0;9

9.;Palmer (9-0);W: Dallas Gateway, 64-0;10

10.;Daingerfield (7-2);W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-38;NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Refugio (9-0);W: 64-8, Ben Bolt;1

2.;Shiner (9-0);Idle;2

3.;San Saba (9-0);W: 48-28, Crawford;3

4.;San Augustine (8-0);W: 62-0, Deweyville;4

5.;Hawley (9-0);W: 50-7, Forsan;5

6.;Post (9-0);W: 53-0, New Deal;9

7.;Holland (9-0);W: 41-13, Thrall;7

8.;Alto (9-0);W: 57-8, Hawkins;8

9.;Mason (7-2);W: 54-0, Harper;10

10.;Stinnett West Texas (7-2);W: 77-52, Panhandle;NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Falls City (8-1);W: 52-0, D'Hanis;1

2.;Albany (7-2);W: 47-14, Haskell;2

3.;Mart (6-3);W: 48-6, Dawson;3

4.;Stratford (8-1);W: 53-0, Booker;4

5.;Wellington (8-1);W: 58-0, Memphis;5

6.;Hamlin (6-2);W: 41-0, Cross Plains;6

7.;Flatonia (8-1);Idle;7

8.;Wheeler (8-1);W: 48-6, Quanah;8

9.;Grapeland (8-2);W: 35-0, Saratoga West Hardin;10

10.;Eldorado (8-1);W: 61-0, Menard;NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Balmorhea (9-0);W: Fort Davis, 64-0;1

2.;McLean (8-1);W: Turkey Valley, 60-14;2

3.;Gail Borden County (9-0);W: Lubbock Home School, 58-6;3

4.;Ira (9-0);W: Aspermont, 58-16;4

5.;Sterling City (9-0);: Bye, ;5

6.;Rankin (8-1);W: Marfa, 54-0;6

7.;White Deer (7-2);W: Miami, 61-0;7

8.;Milford (7-2);W: Coolidge, 80-62;8

9.;May (8-1);W: Gorman, 72-48;9

10.;Avalon (9-0);W: Penelope, 60-24;10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Jayton (10-0);W: Lueders-Avoca, 62-8;1

2.;Grandfalls-Royalty (9-1);W: Imperial Buena Vista, 58-12;2

3.;Richland Springs (8-0);W: Cherokee, 62-15;3

4.;Blackwell (9-0);W: Trent, 64-0;4

5.;Calvert (6-3);W: Buckholts, 48-0;5

6.;Strawn (6-3);W: Bluff Dale, 52-6;6

7.;Gordon (8-1);W: Gustine, 54-8;7

8.;Matador Motley County (6-3);W: Kress, 60-8;8

9.;Groom (7-2);W: Follett, 60-23;9

10.;Blanket (7-2);W: Mullin, 49-0;10

___

11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Cedar Hill Trinity (8-1);W: Tyler Grace Community, 56-7;1

2.;FW Nolan (9-0);W: FW All Saints, 42-21;2

3.;Houston Second Baptist (9-0);W: Fort Bend Christian, 56-12;3

4.;Austin Regents (8-1);W: Austin St. Michael's, 48-7;4

5.;Dallas Parish Episcopal (8-1);W: Plano John Paul II, 47-7;5

___

SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Baytown Christian (7-0);Idle;1

2.;Dallas Lakehill Prep (8-0);W: Amarillo San Jacinto, 48-0;2

3.;Watauga Harvest Christian (9-0);W: Lubbock All Saints, 56-0;4

4.;Houston Emery-Weiner (8-1);W: SA Castle Hills, 50-0;3

5.;Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (9-1);W: Victoria Home School, 46-0;NR