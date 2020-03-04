Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for March 4 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 56-58 degrees; 0.92’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and spinners in 4-10’ and shallower. Sunfish are fair on cutworms, and corn in the shallower structure of docks. Catfish are fair on prepared baits.

BASTROP: FAIR. Water stained; 59-62 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing creeks, and coves on Carolina rigged plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and stinkbait.

BELTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55-57 degrees; 1.47' low. Black bass are fair in creek mouths on spinners and crankbaits. White bass are slow on slabs in deep water. Hybrid stripers are slow bottom fishing live bait and jigs. Crappie are fair on small minnows in 8-15’. Catfish are fair on prepared baits.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 52-55 degrees; 3.70’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits and plastic worms. White bass are fair on minnows and Alabama rigs in 25-35’. Catfish have been slow on prepared bait.

BUCHANAN: FAIR. Water clear; 54-76 degrees; 4.41’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with darker jigs and plastics, spinners, and crankbaits working along creeks for pre-spawn fish. Striped bass are fair in the main lake. White bass are good on minnows and slabs when fishing deeper water and using sonar to locate schools of baitfish. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Channel catfish have been fair on stinkbait, live and cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: GOOD. Water clear to lightly stained; 56-57 degrees; 3.07’ low. Striper fishing is fair on humps on live bait on vertical jigging jigs. Largemouth bass are good in creeks and grassy shorelines with crankbaits, drop-shot red or brown worms, and spinners. Catfish are good with live and cut bait throughout the lake.

FAYETTE: FAIR. Water stained; 55-58 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms or creatures, spinners, and crankbaits among vegetation, moving shallower into spawning activity. Sunfish are fair on worms and crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live bait, and cut bait.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water stained; 53 degrees; 0.13’ high. Crappie fishing is fair around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is good when using cut bait or live bait in 25’. Fish drop-offs in timber close to the main river channel. White bass and good with fish spawning in creeks and river. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits in creeks and shallow water. Stripers are fair trolling.

GRANGER: FAIR. Water murky; 56 degrees; 0.17’ high. Black bass are good upriver on jigs and soft plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are fair up river around Dickerson's Bottom. Blue catfish are fair on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 57-59 degrees; 0.83’ low. Black bass are good in spawn activity in creeks and inlets on watermelon and green jigs and worms, spinners, and lipless crankbaits. Crappie are good on jigs around brush and docks. White bass are fair fishing the river. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait.

LIMESTONE: FAIR. Water stained; 57 degrees; 0.02’ high. Largemouth bass continue to be good on plastic worms and spinners in coves and creeks. White bass are fair with spoons and small jigs fishing points and deep water. Crappie are fair minnows and jigs around brush. Catfish are good on cut shad, prepped baits or live bait.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water stained; 56-58 degrees; 0.33’ high. Crappie are fair on minnows around the marina. Catfish are good with live bait and punch bait. White bass are fair on rooster tails. Black bass are good with pumpkin-colored spinners and crankbaits.

PROCTOR: FAIR. Water stained; 53-55 degrees; 3.10’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged plastic worms and jigs in shallow water. Hybrid stripers are fair trolling jigs over mid-lake humps. Crappie are fair with jigs and minnows. Catfish have been good on stinkbait and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 59 degrees; 0.03’ high. White bass and hybrids are fair fishing points and creeping into creeks on shad, minnows, and some jigs. Crappie are slow with small minnows and jigs. Catfish are good throughout the lake with cut shad and stinkbait. Largemouth bass are good with plastic worms, crankbait, larger spinners, and jigs near the creeks and moving shallower to creeks and coves.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: FAIR. Water stained; 55 degrees; 3.29’ low. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms working vegetation in creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows and light-colored jigs. White bass are fair on small crankbaits and jigs. Catfish are fair with live and cut bait.

TRAVIS: FAIR. Water clear; 54 degrees; 11.40’ low. Largemouth bass remain fair fishing around creeks for pre-spawn fish. White bass are slow in deeper water with some pre-spawn activity in creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows and white and chartreuse jigs. Catfish are fair on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait.

WALTER E. LONG: FAIR. Lightly stained; 51-55 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair, flipping red worms and crankbaits near creeks and coves. Hybrid stripers are fair with jigs and live bait. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait. Sunfish are still slow due to colder waters.

WACO: FAIR. Water clear; 56 degrees; 1.20’ low. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and lipless crankbaits in the warm water coves and creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse jigs. Sunfish are fair on worms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut shad or live bait.

WHITNEY: GOOD. Water clear; 55 degrees; 4.13’ low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, watermelon red plastic worms, and jigs while fishing near or in creeks. White bass are good in pre-spawn mode near creeks. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs near brush in shallow water. Catfish are fair on cut shad and prepared baits.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.23' high. The largemouth bass activity has increased by creeks with spinners, crankbaits, and jigs. Crappie are fair among structures such as boat docks, and partially shaded vegetation on small minnows. Catfish are fair on live bait and prepared baits throughout the lake.

ATHENS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.75’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, jigs, lipless crankbaits, and bladed spinnerbaits working the vegetation edges of shoreline. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs among natural and man-made structures. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms.

BENBROOK: FAIR. Water clear to stained; 52-54 degrees; 2.12’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing spinners and crankbaits in creek beds and coves. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striped bass are fair White bass are fair with slabs or spoons on main lake points in deeper water. Catfish are good on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.55’ high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits near creeks. Crappie are fair with light-colored jigs and minnows in deeper water 22-30’. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait.

CADDO: FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.89’ high. Largemouth bass are fair. Crappie are fair on minnows and light jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and jig combo in the deeper water. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 51 degrees; 0.18’ high. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, chatter baits, spinners, and jigs in creeks. Sand bass are good in deep water, with some moving to pre-spawn in creeks and inlets. Crappie are good near docks and brush piles with some staging for spawn in creeks. Catfish are good with fresh cut bait.

COOPER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 1.06’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms in natural colors, lipless crankbaits, and spinners in creeks and coves. The white bass are good on slabs and live bait in deeper water 30-40 feet. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.20’ high. Black bass are fair fishing docks and submerged structure with spinners and plastic worms. White bass are fair. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs working docks, and most structures. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 50-52 degrees; 0.08’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on lipless crankbaits, chatter baits, and bladed jigs. Pre-spawn bass activity near creeks and brush near the shoreline. White and yellow bass are fair. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows staging near creeks in 12-18’. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait in deeper water.

GRAHAM: FAIR. Water stained; 56 degrees; 2.46’ low. Largemouth bass are active in warmer water on red and purple worms and crankbaits. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows in deeper water. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid stripers are fair slabs in deep water and humps. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 2.21’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic creatures, and square billed crankbaits. Fish rocky areas and creeks, and find shallower structure as cover and warmer water. White bass are fair in deeper water 25-45’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs over structure and in creek areas. Catfish are good on live and prepped bait in most parts of the lake.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.21' high. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits and spinners, moving shallower into spawning areas. Crappie are fair on chartreuse jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait.

JOE POOL: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55-56 degrees; 0.42’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing Texas rigs and shallow running crankbaits near structure and creeks. Active bass found in warmer water less than 10’. Crappie are slow beneath bridges with jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 52-56 degrees; 5.52’ high. Largemouth bass are good on vibrating jigs, Carolina rigs, Texas rigged creature baits. They are on the edge of the creek channel holding about 10 feet of water with some more shallow. Bass are starting to stage. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the creek channel on the north end and edge of the creek channel on the south end with the bigger crappie around the stumps in the creek channel. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait in 10-16 feet of water.

LAVON: FAIR. Water stained; 53 degrees; 0.60' high. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fishing drops-offs and structures and marina. White bass are fair in deep water over 25’. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, worms, lizards, and jigs. Catfish are good on prepared baits.

LEWISVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.61’ high Black bass are fair fishing the crankbaits and Texas rigged plastics. White bass are good on slabs and jigs in 30-45’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 59 degrees; 0.01' low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and crankbaits baits near grass lines. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows at Dirgin Bridge and railroad trestle. Catfish slow on cut bait.

PALESTINE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 51 degrees; 1.63’ high. Largemouth bass are fair, moving to shallow water working soft plastics with a slow presentation is producing best. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows 15-25’ deep. Hybrid stripers are fair on slabs and trolling. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on shad and chicken livers.

PALO PINTO: FAIR. Water clear; 52-55 degrees; 3.23’ low. Largemouth bass are fair in coves and creeks with Carolina rigged worms and spinners. Crappie are fair on minnows near structure in 15-25’. White bass are fair on live shad and slabs. Striped bass are fair on live shad and jigs. Catfish are good on prepared baits in 20'-28’.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water clear; 50-51 degrees; 0.01’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and spinners in water less than 10’. White bass are good on 3/4-oz. slab with a small crappie Jig 12 inches above in 40’ water with fish suspended 3-6’ from the bottom. White bass are good in 32-40 ft water with small 3/4-oz. slabs with a jig above 12 inches. They are moving off long points. Also, a report of spawning white bass headed up the north creeks caught on white rooster tails. Crappie are still deep 30-35 ft suspended about halfway. On warmer days, some crappie are being caught shallow in 3-6 in the back of creeks. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

RAY ROBERTS: FAIR. Water stained; 49 degrees; 0.83’ high. Largemouth bass remain fair on worms and spinnerbaits seeking spawning areas. White bass are good in 25-40’ on slabs and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the marina and 20-25’. Catfish are fair on live bait and prepared bait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 52 degrees; 0.63’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, plastic worms, and bladed jigs working flats, submerged vegetation, and creeks. White bass and hybrids are producing with jigs and slabs in 20-35’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 59-61 degrees; 0.81’ low. Catfishing is good working baited areas in creek channels 20-30' deep using punch bait and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is good around shallow structures on soft plastic worms and crankbaits. The warmer water pockets near the Comanche plant will hold more bass. Crappie are fair on minnows.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: FAIR. Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 1.33’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed jigs in creeks. Crappie continue to be fair on minnows and jigs in waters more than 20 feet deep. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.

TAWAKONI: GOOD. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.99’ high. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait 25-45’. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and square billed crankbaits in coves and creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slab and jigs in 25-40’. Crappie are fair on minnows around structure.

TEXOMA: FAIR. Water stained; 49-52 degrees; 0.13’ high. Striped bass are good using slabs, shad imitations, and live shad. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and minnows in the river near structure.

TYLER: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.35’ high. Black bass are good on Carolina rigged creature baits and worms as well as spinners and jigs fishing dock structures and natural shorelines with creeks. Crappie are good on chartreuse jigs and minnows in 22-30’ near submerged structure or brush. Catfish are good on stinkbait and live baits. White bass continue to be slow.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 54 degrees; 0.06’ high. Largemouth bass remain fair on spinnerbaits, lipless crankbaits, and worms working shallow water. White bass are slow on main lake deep water. Crappie have been good on minnows and jigs around docks and marinas. Catfish are good on crawfish, livers, blood baits, and cut bait.

WORTH: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 51 degrees; 0.06' high. Largemouth bass are fair with spinners, lipless crankbaits, and jigs sticking to rocky drops and the docks. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs among vegetation beds and under docks in deeper water 20-28’. Catfish are fair on live bait and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water stained; 50 degrees; 11.98’ high. Largemouth bass are good on slow-moving worms and jigs trying vegetation, timber, and man-made structures. White bass are slow on slabs and spoons on main lake points. Crappie are fair on jigs in brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 59-61 degrees; 32.45’ low. Largemouth bass remain good on topwaters, spinners, crankbaits, and worms working points working to shallow water with spawn activity becoming real. White bass are fair on minnows mainly off drops. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, and cut bait baiting increases success. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 57-59 degrees. Red drum are fair to good returning to the successful season while fishing crawfish and tilapia. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and plastic worms in shallower coves and creeks. Hybrid striped bass are fair on spoons, chicken livers, and rattle traps. Catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 59-61 degrees; 18.24’ low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, worms, and topwaters near the bank, especially in vegetative areas. White bass are fair-headed up the Frio River with minnows and artificial baits. Crappie are fair and very active on jigs.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 61-62 degrees; 4.01’ low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, crankbaits, and worms working deep in creeks and coves. White bass remain good in the Nueces River on minnows moving upstream. Crappie are fair fishing live minnows and jigs with most catches happening at night. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65-66 degrees; 37.65’ low. Wind hurt us last week, but there were still a few good days. Black bass are fair, flipping typical spawning spots soft plastic worms, spinners, and crankbait among timber and vegetation. Crankbaits seem to be doing better than any soft plastics. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good on live and prepped baits. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 59-61 degrees; 11.54’ low. Black bass are fair on topwater jigs, and spinners fishing the edges of coves and getting into creeks. Crappie are slow with jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on spoons and jigs running shallow into creeks. Striped bass are fair staying around the dam. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 59-61 degrees; 5.79’ low. Largemouth bass are good fishing worms, and spinners remaining in edges of bulrush and vegetation and shallow water in the thick of the spawn. Crappie are fair on jigs with surface cover in a maximum of 6'. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait. Trotlines remain great with live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 56-58 degrees. Largemouth bass are good starting their spawn with topwater, plastic worms, spinners and jigs working close to banks with any structure. Striped bass are fair in heated discharge. Red drum are good surface feeding similar to stripers mid-lake. Catfish are good on live bait and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: GOOD. Water stained; 55-57 degrees; 0.58’ low. Largemouth bass are good with topwater, worms, and flashers pushing the spawn spots. Crappie remain fair on jigs and minnows close to shore. Catfish are good on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: FAIR. Water stained; 56-59 degrees; 1.59’ low. Largemouth bass are good in creeks on soft plastics, spinners, and jigs. Crappie remain fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striped bass are fair on shad. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets in shallow water.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 55-58 degrees. Largemouth bass are excellent with plastic worms and spinners as spawning begins. Crappie are fair on jigs and spinners. Catfish are fair on live bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 57-59 degrees; 0.22’ high. Black bass have been 4 pounds 6 ounces with average weights being 2-3 pounds each and caught in 6-8' of water around rocks and boathouses. Jigs, plastics, white swimmer baits, bright orange-red or chrome, and red crankbaits, chatter baits, and spinners have proven successful. Crappie have been good in the creek channels, coves and brush piles in varying depths using jigs and minnows. Catfish have been good in the shallows. Use fresh-cut shad best for deep catfishing.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 56-57 degrees; 0.41’ high. Black bass activity is very high in creeks and coves with worms, spinners, and jigs. Striped bass are fair on live shad around bridge pillars and out to activity. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on spoons. Catfish are fair on live baits.

NACONICHE: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 55-56 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, jigs, crankbaits, and creature baits in creeks and coves. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows under bridges. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: GOOD. Water stained; 58-60 degrees. Largemouth bass are good with soft plastics in vegetation, underwater structure and topwater early or late in the day. Sunfish are fair on crickets and cutworms among any shallow structure under 5.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 59-61 degrees; 1.00’ high. Largemouth bass are good spawning in shallower structure and creek edges with worms, jigs, and spinners. White bass are fair fishing minnows in creek mouths. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 56-58 degrees; 0.83’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, spinners, and jigs spawning in shallow vegetation. Striped bass are fair on points and coming out of creeks. White bass remain slow. Crappie are fair on minnows in less than 8' of water. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 50-52 degrees; 3.22’ low. Largemouth bass are good to fair on jigs and worms working outward from the shallow structure. Sunfish are fair on minnows and worms close to shore. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are best day and night on nightcrawlers, liver and cut shad all over the lake.

MEREDITH: SLOW. Water stained; 50-52 degrees; 46.77’ low. Missing structure is hurting fishing, and relief from shallow water hopefully comes in the spring. Black bass are fair with crankbaits, spinners, and minnows in the deepest points. Walleye remain slow on crankbaits. Crappie are slow on jigs. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait near the dam.

MILLERS CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 50-52 degrees; 1.48’ low. Largemouth bass remain fair fishing coves points and flooded timber with soft plastics spinners and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in all structures. White bass and hybrids remain fair on rattle traps. Catfish are good north with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 2.65' low. Black bass are good on jigs and spinners between 8-16' of water with success coming in bunches. The lake produced several ShareLunker bass early in the season over 13lbs. Crappie are fair on minnows fishing the pier. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 50-54 degrees; 1.69’ low. Largemouth bass are good now in spawn fishing with worms, jigs, or underwater fast trolling baits. Fish the untouched banks and any structure moving shallower. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on baiting holes and casting stinkbait and shrimp with some nocturnal success.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 56 degrees; 3.02’ low. Hybrid stripers are good drift fishing live bait. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters, jigs, spinners, and worms working points and edges of creek structures. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 1.15’ low. White bass are good with minnows moving out from creek structure. Black bass are good on worms, spinners, and some light-colored jigs working rocky drops and creeks. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait all throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 56-58 degrees; 2.71’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing less than 10 feet of water using worms, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are good on live minnows. White bass are fair fishing mouths of creeks moving up in the creeks. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: FAIR. Water murky; 56 degrees; 0.96’ low. Black bass are fair in vegetation moving shallower with worms, spinners, and jigs. Crappie remain fair under docks and bridges on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on minnows near black bass habitats. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 1.67’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on live bait, topwater, and artificial baits in vegetation and points. Crappie are fair on live minnows hugging structure. White bass are fair, moving to points. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait, cut bait in most areas on the lake.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water 56 degrees; 37.61’ low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on minnows and jigs in shallow coves. Crappie are fair with structure on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair deeper off drops and humps pushing shallower. Catfish are slow with limited structure on live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: FAIR. Water clear; 55 degrees; 9.79’ low. Largemouth bass are good on worms, crankbait, and minnows in coves and creeks. Crappie are fair with live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair near the dam moving towards creek structures with minnows.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water clear; 48-49 degrees; 0.04’ high. Largemouth bass remain fair on soft plastics in deep water points and mid-level drops. White bass are good on cut shad. Crappie are slow. Striped bass are slow. Catfish are good on cut shad.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 50-52 degrees; 36.68’ low. Largemouth are fair fishing minnows, worms, and spinnerbait on drops, coves, and creeks. White bass have picked up to fair, starting to move to spawn around the mouths of creeks. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.76’ low. South lake remains the place to be for game fish. Largemouth bass remain fair on worms and crankbaits off shallow points continuing shallower. Crappie are good on minnows good at night. White bass are fair on live shad and slabs. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: SLOW. Water stained; 51-53 degrees; 8.09’ low. North lake and Nasworthy continue to be best the best spots with the beginning of spawn conditions. Largemouth bass are fair casting near banks, in coves, and creeks in vegetation with worms, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in traditional cover and man-made structure. White bass are fair moving towards creek channels. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 22.33’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Please check boat ramp access. Largemouth bass remain slow, picking up slightly with spawn conditions picking up. Main baits have been worms and spinners. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows near the Marina structure. Walleye remains slow with signs of success with a warmer end of March. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait around the White River Marina.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: FAIR. Water stained, visibility 1-3 feet; 64 degrees. Fishing conditions unchanged from the last report. Trout fishing is generally slow because the wind and weather just won't give us much of a break. However, if you can catch the right day between cold fronts and rain, there are trout to catch. They are constantly moving, but when we find them, they are in the clearest water we can find. Best lures are Mirro Lure Lil Johns or Down South Lures on a 1/4-oz. jig. Corkies, Mirro Lure Catch 5, Mirrodine, or Borboleta suspending twitch baits are working as well. Redfish are a little easier to find than the trout right now. Mud shell flats adjacent to steeper shorelines, channel drops, and Entergy Outfall Canal are producing good catches of slot reds. Scattered catches of flounder are around the mouths of bayous and ditches on Sabine Lake and the Keith Lake Chain. Some flounder are on channel drops at Sabine Pass. Best baits are mud minnows and Gulp lures on a 1/4-to-1/8-oz. jighead. The main spring run has not yet started.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. Water 63-64 degrees. Fishing conditions unchanged from the last report. With the changes in weather with fronts blowing and then warming trends behind the fronts, it’s keeping the fish moving. Reds are hanging in the shallows and can be found in good numbers and size using live shrimp, gulp under a popping cork, and kwiggler willow and paddle tails. The trout bite has been good with good numbers caught in the sand pockets in 3-4' and the 1-2' in the mud bottom using corkies and kwig in ball tail in deeper water and the willow tail in the shallows. Be sure and work your bait on the bottom and slow.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. Water 59 degrees. Wade fishing the shoreline with artificial bait or drifting over the shell reefs off the boat are the best ways to catch redfish or speckled trout here. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. The nearby plant's cooling canal flows into the north side of Trinity Bay. The warm water flows over a spillway and into a small lake, which in turn spills into the bay. These conditions bring the best redfish action of the year during the colder months.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. Water 63 degrees. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Redfish and trout can be found around the shallow flats and are good on shrimp. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sheepshead are excellent near the jetties on shrimp. Moses Lake floodgate closure effective until April 20th.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. Water 63 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around the jetties. Black drum are good along the shoreline on blue crab. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Redfish and trout can be found around the flats and are best with live shrimp. Moses Lake Floodgate closure is effective until April 20th. March can be one of the best months for wade fishing in the bay.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. Water 57 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow around the jetties. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on mullet or shrimp. Black drum are good on blue crab. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around the rocks.

FREEPORT: FAIR. Water 63-64 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are on the rise, and fishing has been great in the back lakes and marshes. Black drum are good on a gold spoon this time of year, slow bouncing off the bottom. Redfish will be found along the flats and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are good on shrimp. Sheepshead are migrating to the jetties and bays to spawn and best on shrimp. The flounder are good around the bridge on mullet.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. Water 64-66 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead are good on shrimp around Dolphin Dock. Redfish and trout are good along the south jetty on shrimp. Black drum can be found near the south jetty and are best on blue crab.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. Water 61-63 degrees. Redfish are very good using mullet, mud minnows, or blue crab around the flats and channel edges. Trout are excellent on mullet and are around the reef. Flounder have been good on mullet near the rocks. Black drum are really picking up and will be found around grass beds- best bait right now since live shrimp has been scarce is mullet.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. Water 66-67 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are good around the mid-bay reefs on artificial baits or shrimp. Flounder are good on mullet around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around the Laguna Madre.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. Water 66-67 degrees. Redfish are good on mullet along King Ranch shoreline. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Snook can be found in the flats and around the jetties. Red snapper are near the reef when fished with shrimp. Schools of black drum are showing up on the calmer, warmer days and are good on blue crab. Sheepshead are starting to arrive and caught using mullet.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. Water 62-63 degrees. Black drum are good on crankbaits. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on bass assassins. Redfish are good on live shrimp and soft plastics. Flounder are fair to good on shrimp around the rocks. The pelicans are a good indication of where the fish are.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. Water 62-64 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp. Tie on a bottom rig when fishing the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are excellent near the jetty on live shrimp or mullet.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. Water 71-73 degrees. Unchanged. Redfish are good in the flats on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Speckled trout are best on swimbait along the edge of a group of rocks.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. Water 63 degrees. Trout are in the shallow grass flats around the Laguna Madre and like shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than two feet of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead like mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on crab and shrimp. Whiting are good on dead shrimp and squid. Snook are decent on shrimp near the port.