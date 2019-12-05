Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Dec. 4 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: FAIR. Water clear; 63-64 degrees; 0.93’ low. Largemouth bass are fair and have been active this past week among coves, points, and creeks. Primary bait has been plastic worms, some small to medium size spinners and jerkbaits. Sunfish are fair on cutworms, and corn close to cover and vegetation. Catfish are fair on perch, gulp minnows, day or night.

BASTROP: FAIR. Slightly stained; 61 degrees; Largemouth bass have improved with a slight water warming. They are hooked on Carolina rigged plastic worms, topwater, french fries, crankbait, and rigged lizards. Crappie are fair on jigs and live bait near submerged vegetation. You'll find channel and blue winter catfish on stink bait or cut bait. All species have been best near the plant and dam.

BELTON: GOOD. Lightly stained; 59-61 degrees; 2.71’ low. Smallmouth bass are great on grubs, jigs, and smaller crankbait from the mouth of Cedar Creek and out. Largemouth bass are fair fishing with spinners, and Carolina rigged plastic worms. Black bass habitats are currently mid-lake and rocky banks on the north end. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait, jigs, and, crankbaits in deeper water. Crappie are fair on jigs in deep cover. Catfish are fair on shad, shrimp, blood bait, and stinkbait.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Lightly stained; 60 degrees; 3.42’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and spinners on points with good drops. White bass are good on slabs and Alabama rigs in deeper water and under light at night. Catfish are hitting on prepared bait when night fishing, and shad baited trotlines.

BUCHANAN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 61 degrees; 3.94’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with some topwater lures, jigs, and spinners on ledges, in flooded brush, and on rocky drops. Striped bass are fair on live shad and swimbaits on mid-lake humps. White bass are good on minnows still in deeper water. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows. Channel catfish are showing up when fishing on stinkbait, live and cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: FAIR. Water barely stained; 62 degrees; 2.84’ low. Striper fishing is excellent throughout, schooling early and late and are easily catchable with a swimbait. Largemouth bass are fair in deep water in brush piles with a drop shot. Catfish is good with live and cut bait, and trotlines are excelling in catfish success.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water stained. 64 degrees; Largemouth bass are good on spinners, worms, and mid-depth crankbait around the dam and submerged creek beds. Sunfish are consistently fair on worms and crickets. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live bait, and cut bait along the deeper waters of the dam. .

GRANBURY: FAIR. Water lightly stained. 62 degrees. 0.29’ low. Crappie fishing is fair, finding the brush piles and amongst boat docks with minnows and jigs. Stick to the consistent and producing spots. Catfishing is fair fishing over baited holes near deeper water. Look for white bass to be mid-lake and up north deeper than you think. Largemouth bass are picking up and are around boat docks and shoreline cover with plastic worms and crankbait. Stripers are slow but are caught when using live shad.

GRANGER: SLOW. Water clear; 60 degrees; 0.17’ high. Black bass are slow on crankbaits, plastic worms, and spinners. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows. White bass are slow on slab spoons moving along humps and ridges just south of the dam. Catfish are good on cut shad on juglines.

LBJ: FAIR. Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.75’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, plastic rigged worms, and jigs around beneath boat docks and points. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on smaller crankbaits, jigs, and minnows on the deeper depth drops and mid-lake. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait, flathead catfish good on live bait.

LIMESTONE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 3.11’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, topwater, spinners, and buzz baits in the mouths and submerged edges of the creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad, shrimp, worms, or prepped baits, especially above bobbers at night.

NAVARRO MILLS: FAIR. Water stained; 62 degrees. 2.34’ low. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in mid-depth ridges, with brush structures, and among standing timber. Catfish are good with stink bait, live and cut bait. White bass are fair on slabs. Black bass are slow with spinners, buzzbait, and jigs.

PROCTOR: FAIR. Water lightly stained. 60 degrees. 3.35’ low. Largemouth bass are slow to fair on the coves and channels with spinners, crankbaits, jigs, and minimal topwater. Trolling for hybrid stripers with live bait continue to be fair. Crappie are good with jigs among structure and near the spillway. Catfish have been good on stinkbait and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.21’ low. White bass and hybrids continue to be good in the deep main lake. The dam has several white bass, perch, and a few crappie. Crappie fishing has been excellent in the marina and with all structures. Catfish and bluegill are plentiful around the marina.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: FAIR. Water stained; 62 degrees; 2.85’ low. Largemouth are good on topwaters, spinners, and crankbait around rocky points. Smallmouth are fair with topwaters and crankbaits. White bass are fair with Alabama rigs and small spinners in open water drops. Sunfish are fair in shallow water on cutworms. Catfish are fair with live and cut bait. Trotlining is best in the upper lake using live sunfish.

TRAVIS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 10.43’ low. Largemouth bass are good on moving baits in the shallow water in the mornings. As the day progresses, move deeper with a drop shot. Crappie are slow on minnows and weighted jigs close to shore structure. White bass have been fair in submerged drops. Catfish are fair on cut bait, prepped bait, and live bait.

WALTER E. LONG: VERY GOOD. Water stained. 63 degrees; Largemouth bass are heating up, moving out of the grass, and great on a moving bait or a Texas rig. The primary habitat is along both sides of the power plant. Hybrid striper are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on prepared baits, cut baits, and live bait. Sunfish are caught on crickets, power bait pellets, and corn.

WACO: FAIR. Water lightly stained. 61 degrees; 4.59’ low. Largemouth bass continue to be fair on spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, crankbaits, and plastic worms on main lake flats next to submerged creek bed channels. Crappie are fair on minnows and weighted light-colored jigs among standing timber and Texas Parks & Wildlife placed crappie condos. Sunfish are fair on worms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut shad, live bait, and blood flavored-prepped bait.

WHITNEY: FAIR. Water stained 60 degrees; 6.36’ low. Black bass are good on plastic worms, jigs, and crankbaits in the clearer water portions of the lake, and some topwater lures in the murky part of the lake. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, and with minnows in the main southern reservoir approaching the dam. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs in the middle or upper end of the lake. Catfish are good on live shad, stink bait, and cut shad.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 61 degrees; 1.60' low. Largemouth bass are fair around docks and McCray Park on spinners, topwaters, minnows, and plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks and brush structure. Catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait.

ATHENS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 61 degrees; 0.95’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around the natural vegetation and drops close by. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs among vegetation. Catfish are fair on cut bait and stinkbait. Sunfish are fair on cut earthworms around boat docks.

BENBROOK: FAIR. Water stained; 61 degrees; 9.10’ low. Due to low lake levels, some access ramps are closed- Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms and lighter-colored spinnerbaits in the mouths of the creeks and continuing along submerged creek beds. Crappie are fair on minnows in medium depth structure. Hybrid striped bass and white bass are good with slabs, spinners, or spoons. Catfish are good on stinkbait and live bait.

BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.80’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs and spinners among untouched shoreline, and along the many fishing piers. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows under docks. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.

BRIDGEPORT: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees: 4.68’ low. Black bass are fair on craws, spinners, and jigs near humps and main lake points. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles and structure. White bass are good on slabs and live minnows in the submerged feeder-creek beds. Hybrids are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on shrimp and cut bait.

CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.36’ high. Largemouth bass are ample moving along vast vegetation edges on rigged plastic worms and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on smaller minnows and jigs with structure. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.

CEDAR CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 60–62 degrees, 2.30’ low. Largemouth bass continue to be fair on Carolina rigged creature baits, plastic worms, and buzz baits along the Caney Creek flats on the southeast end of the lake. Hybrid stripers are good with Rat–L–Traps matching the baitfish throughout the lake and moving with schools. Crappie are good on pink and white jigs around large docks and structures. Catfish are good on cut shad, dough bait, and stinkbait over corks. Trotlines are good with live bait, especially on the southeastern fingers. High winds have made some days difficult.

COOPER: FAIR. Water clear; 61–63 degrees; 1.81’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with topwaters, Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners on main lake points and among flooded timber. The white bass continue to be on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 1.78’ low. Black bass are fair around the boat dock structure, and steep main lake dropoffs on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and worms. Hybrid Striped bass are good on crankbait near ledges and in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepped bait, and liver.

FORK: GOOD. Water stained; 61 degrees; 2.08’ low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinners, lizards, and Alabama rigs. Traditional spots have been most successful such as points, shallower mid-lake spots, and standing timber. Across from Lake Fork Marina has been a steady spot. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under the docks and among the stumps. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

GRAHAM: FAIR. Water stained; 58 degrees; 2.77' low. Largemouth bass are good on slow-moving lures using the boat docks as cover, points, and ledges. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on slabs and Alabama rigs. Hybrid strippers have been consistent in the channel between Graham and Eddleman on rattle traps. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: FAIR. Water stained; 61 degrees; 0.25’ high. Largemouth bass are good on Texas, and Carolina rigged worms and spinnerbaits around rocky shoreline drops, and along the deeper water dam. White bass are fair on live shad. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and prepped bait in most parts of the lake.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.86' low. Largemouth bass continue to be fair close to the dam, and island dropoffs with spinners, jigs, and crankbaits. Crappie are slow on jigs. Catfish are very slow on cut shad and prepped bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water stained; 61 degrees; 2.79’ low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on plastic worms, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits around submerged humps, and detected structure. Crappie are good using live bait around the highway bridges. Catfish are good on cut bait by the spillway and near creeks.

KEMP: FAIR. Water clear; 60 degrees; 2.22’ low. Mainly unchanged. The Wichita River structure and west bank coves are good for largemouth with Texas-rigged, straight-tailed worms, crankbait, and spinnerbait. Crappie are good on crappie jigs with good structures. White bass and hybrid continue to be good on slabs throughout the reservoir. Catfish are good with blood and liver prepared baits.

LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 59 degrees; 0.82’ high. Largemouth bass have been abundant outside of windy days on topwater, spinners, swimbaits, crankbaits, and chatter baits. Crappie are good on bigger jigs and minnows near standing timber and vegetation. Catfish are good on all types of catfish bait, especially live bait. White bass are hitting on Alabama Rigs.

LAVON: GOOD. Water stained; 60-62 degrees: 3.66' low. Crappie are good on white and chartreuse black and chartreuse jigs on slopes and ledges in 22 to 28 ft. White bass are poor- dead stick in the middle of balls hugging the bottom in 22-30 feet on 1 oz slabs in 25 ft of water. Black bass are good in 5-20 feet on crankbaits worms and jigs on rock and deep points. Catfish are excellent on santee rig cut shad in 15-30 feet.

LEWISVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 59-61 degrees; 0.63’ low. Black bass are good on Texas-rigged plastic baits and spinnerbaits within coves and natural shorelines. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and weighted jigs among brush and vegetation. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait. Hybrid stripers have been elusive.

MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 3.32' low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and spinners moving towards shallow water in a pre-spawn pattern. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are excellent on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait throughout the lake.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 61 degrees; 1.64’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and jigs moving between the creeks and coves. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid stripers are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are excellent on shad and chicken livers.

PALO PINTO: SLOW. Water stained; 59 degrees; 2.93’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms and spinners on rocky shores. Especially the points off those rocky shores. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on live shad. Striped bass are good on live shad and jigs. Catfish are fair on live shad, minnows, and stinkbait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water stained; 58 degrees; 2.71” low. Largemouth Bass: fair on shakey heads and mid-depth crankbaits between the plant and spillway and north of I30 in the timber. White Bass: fair on drop shot and spinner tail shads on the open water side of the standing timber. Crappie: slow on minnows and small jigs using bridge pilings as cover. Catfish: are good on cut bait and gizzard shad in most water. Hybrid: are moderate on swimbaits at shallow to mid-depth along the rock jetty and in front of the Harbor.

RAY ROBERTS: GOOD. Water stained: 59-61 degrees; 0.87’ high. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, lizards, and topwater with vegetation cover in 15-25 feet of water on the main lake points and along the rocky drops along 455. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around the brush and timber of the northern coves. White bass are fair around deep structure in 20-40 feet on white or clear shad. Catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 3.40’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater early in the day, plastic worms, spinners, and jigging spoons on submerged points and drop off main lake islands. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around structures. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 64 degrees; 1.52’ low. Catfishing is excellent in the creeks and coves out of the northern wind. The largemouth bass fishing is excellent around shallow and deep structure on soft plastic worms and crankbaits no deeper than 20 feet. The warmer water pockets near the Comanche plant will hold more bass. Crappie continue to be slow.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: SLOW. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.53’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs in Century Lake. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows. Catfish are slow on nightcrawlers, livers, cut and live bait.

TAWAKONI: FAIR. Water stained; 58–61 degrees; 1.53’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs among natural shoreline vegetation, timber, and submerged coves. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks, and marinas. Catfish are excellent and are a sure bet on live, cut shad, shrimp, and stinkbait.

TEXOMA: GOOD. Water stained; 58–62 degrees; 1.87’ high. Striped bass continue to be excellent using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait- deadstick and casting. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around large structure in shallow water. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows. Windy days like Sunday have us hugging the Oklahoma side and protected deeper coves.

TYLER: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 2.49’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits, plastic worms, and crankbaits in both lakes looking for medium depth humps, longer points, and structure. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live baits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid stripers are good with Rat–L–Traps using fish finders.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 59–62 degrees; 2.62’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits and plastic worms in and around submerged cove boundaries, cove edges with vegetation. White bass are good with minnows, smaller crankbaits, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush structure. Catfish are good on crawfish, livers, blood baits, and cut bait.

WORTH: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 61 degrees; 1.69' low. Largemouth bass are fair on buzzbaits, spinners, and worms along flats and structure. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs with structured cover and under docks. Catfish are good on live bait, stinkbait, and cut bait throughout the lake, but are best close to the airport flats.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water stained; 61–65 degrees; 4.14’ high. Largemouth bass are good with jigs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and plastic worms among fish attractors, timber, rocky sharp dropping shorelines, and creek channels. White bass are good on slabs and spoons. Crappie are good on jigs with brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait below bobbers 5 feet or deeper.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 31.50’ low. Largemouth bass are good on buzzbaits, topwaters, spinners, plastic worms, and grubs near the points and steep dropoffs. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and cut bait between 6-12 feet.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 66 degrees. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and live shad. Red drum are good on crawfish and rattle traps. Largemouth bass have been fair on jigs, plastic worms, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Hondo Creek, the dam, rip rap, and intake point remains consistent. Hybrid striped bass are fair on spoons and rattle traps.

CHOKE CANYON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 17.42’ low. Largemouth bass are good on buzzbaits, jigs, plastic worms, spinners, and rattletraps. Look for flooded timber, submerged vegetation, and any drops near them. White bass are fair with minnows and smaller rattle traps near feeder rivers and extending about 200 yards out. All catfish are very good on larger live bait and cut baits in shallower water 10 feet or less.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 66-69 degrees; 3.15’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, Carolina rigs, spinners, and crankbaits. Weedbeds, gravel points, and cove mouths have been delivering. White bass are good on rattletraps and minnows in the Nueces River and deeper submerged former river bed. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and cheese bait in 10 feet or less of water.

FALCON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67-68 degrees; 35.51’ low. Black bass are fair on soft plastic worms, spinners, and topwater lures. Good locations are submerged brush, humps, and rock points. Crappie are fair on live bait and hand-tied jigs. Catfish are good on all live bait, including shrimp, shad, and stinkbait. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican Fishing License.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65-68 degrees; 8.48’ low. Largemouth bass are good on trick worms in pink or green, jigs, and shad on open water lake drops. Crappie are slow with jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on spoons and jigs. Striped bass are fair on rattletraps. Smallmouth bass are good on white grubs and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers and blood baits in the inflow from feeder creeks.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 64–66 degrees; 4.04’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, Texas–rigged soft plastics, buzz baits, and light-colored tube baits on the top of large drops, and among submerged aquatic vegetation. North of 59 continues to be active for all fishing. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are fair to good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait. Trotlines are suitable for all species of catfish using live bait.

BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 63–66 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, bass jigs, and spinnerbaits along the warmer water flats west and north. Redfish are fair using crawfish and tilapia near the western bank of the plant discharge. Striped bass are fair on jigs and live shad in open water. Catfish are good on live bait and cheese bait.

SOUTHEAST

B.A. STEINHAGEN: GOOD. Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.20’ low. Largemouth bass are good along steep drops near the spillway and among the marsh staying south of the 190 bridge with Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows, and catfish are good on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 62-65 degrees; 2.23’ low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, spinners, and buzzbaits using large structure as cover. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid Striped Bass are coming along in open water with jigs and shad. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait. Going north of Baker Bridge and the 4 points north of the dam have been paying off.

GIBBONS CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 64 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged soft plastics, spinners, and buzzbaits between Hog Creek and Sulphur Creek. Crappie are good on jigs, especially in the warmer discharge waters. Catfish are good on live bait and liver-flavored prepared bait.

HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 65 degrees; 0.06’ high. Black bass are good on plastic worms, crankbaits, and spinners among the islands, and mainly the northern and western drops. White bass are slow with jigs and spoons deep mid-lake. Crappie are fair on minnows. Sunfish are good on live cutworms. Catfish are good on live and cut shad along with stinkbait.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.18’ high. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged plastics, spinners, crankbait, and jigs in the submerged creeks and cove structures mainly north. In the northern part of the lake, topwaters have been decent. Striped bass are good on spoons and shad. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around docks. White bass have been fair on spoons and Alabama Rigs. Catfish are fair on live bait in creeks and cove edges.

NACONICHE: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 61 degrees; Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged plastic worms and crankbaits around deep creek ledges and vegetation. Crappie are good on jigs, spinners, and live minnows under the bridge pillars. Sunfish are fair on jigs, spinners, and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water stained; 58-62 degrees; Largemouth bass are using vegetation as cover, so use topwater that draws them out or plastic worms that be in the edges of vegetation. Larger plastic worms are better among traditional drops and submerged creek and cove beds. Traps are also good by the dam. Sunfish are good on crickets also with surface cover.

SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 61 degrees; 2.50 ’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Alabama rigs in shallower water and remain active throughout most of the day. Topwater has helped early and late, especially up the northern forks. White bass continue to be fair on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs among the same bass habitats. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 61 degrees; 7.00’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic worms, and spinners. The best largemouth habitat is vegetation and creek channels along the Sabine Forrest. Striped bass are good on topwater, rattle traps, and spoons on humps and along river channels. White bass are fair on spoons and small crankbaits. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait and stinkbait. Crappie are good around on jigs and live minnows.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 57 degrees; 3.06’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, buzzbaits and jigs on points and the northwest, and southwest end of the lake on points. Sunfish are fair with earthworms or grubs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, liver, and cut shad all over the lake.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 53-56 degrees; 46.97’ low. Unchanged. Largemouth bass are slow on Texas rigged plastics, crankbaits, jigs and topwaters. Smallmouth bass are fair on crankbait. Walleye are good on crankbaits and rattletraps. Channel catfish are good on cut bait and live bait. The original Canadian River bed drops and flooded timber have been the most successful for all game fish.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 56 degrees; 1.63’ low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and plastic worms around submerged trees and with the Wolf Creek Submerged bed. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs among the timber close to the pump station and brush piles. Crappie and bass have been holding similar habitats White bass and hybrids have been good with artificial and live baits. Catfish are good with blood and liver prepared baits in the northern portion of the lake.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: FAIR. Water clear 59 degrees; 1.89' low. Largemouth bass are fair on rigged worms, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits among the smaller drops with some flats, along the dam, and flooded timber. Spotted bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows, and jigs fishing the pier. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 59 degrees; 1.93’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, topwaters, and buzzbait in lake points, and fallen timber looking deeper than 6 feet. The mouth to the spillway past 172 bridges have also been hot spots. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs near the derricks, dam, and bridges. Catfish are good on punch bait, prepped baits, and shrimp.

COLEMAN: GOOD. Slightly stained. 58-63 degrees. 2.79’ low. Hybrid stripers are good drift fishing with live bait. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs, especially the flats where calmer water exists, as well as points and ledges (especially the two major points mid-lake.) Catfish are fair with stink bait and cut bait. Trotlines are effective with live bait on the western end.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 58 degrees; 2.53’ low. White and hybrid striped bass are good along the western portion, and just before the southern delta with deep-diving crankbaits and live shad. The striper has been very active mid-lake among humps. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms and spinners in deep rock bottomed drops. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair at night on cut shad and stinkbait.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 59-63 degrees; 2.27’ low. The north wind was harsh towards the end of the week, but we used the islands as cover and hit the drops on the southern side. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, crankbaits and spinners. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs over brush, in standing timber, and creeks. White bass are good in creeks and deeper entrances to those creeks. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: FAIR. Water Murky 59-63 degrees. 1.00’ low. Largemouth bass are fair. For success and best coverage, slow way down on your reeled baits. West lake humps have been successful along with the bridge. Crankbaits and pitching up in the reed beds with a creature bait have continued to work. Crappie fair under deeper docks and next to bridge pilings on Crappie Minnows. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 59-63 degrees; 2.04’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, topwater, Carolina rigged worms within flooded timber near salt creek, along drop-offs, and steep shorelines. Crappie are fair on live minnows around steep drops and decent sized structure. White bass are fair in deep water on Alabama Rigs. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and live and dough balls. One other hotspot of activity has been the vegetation across from McWhorter’s.

O.C. FISHER: GOOD. Water Stained 61-65 Degrees. 37.38’ low. Largemouth bass are good on plastics next to larger trees along creek channels, and rocky shoreline. Crappie are good along the dam on crappie minnows.

O.H. IVIE: FAIR. Water stained; 59 degrees; 9.92’ low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, minnows and jigs among standing timber and vegetation and some mid-lake humps. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water clear; 58 degrees; 1.03’ low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms and spinnerbaits. Sticking to steep drops and island drops. Crappie are good on jigs, and minnows under and structure including boat docks. White bass are sporadic on jigs, slabs, and spoons. Striped bass are fair on live shad and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, live sunfish, and stinkbait.

SPENCE: SLOW. Water stained; 59 degrees; 36.26’ low. Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and buzzbaits. We have seen limited success on steep drops, creek channels, and mudflats. Crappie are slow on crappie jigs. White bass are slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 62-66 degrees; 1.21’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, Carolina rigged plastic worms, and jigs near the drops close to the dam, warm water next to the plant, or close to the artificial fish habitats. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs within fallen timber and drops. White bass are fair on live shad and slabs. Catfish are fair on live bait, and stinkbait prepped pellets.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water Stained. 57-61 degrees. 8.94’ low. Largemouth bass fair on Carolina Rigs, worms, minnows, crankbaits, and spinners on drop-offs, humps, and among the flooded vegetation. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in and around the structure of Pecan Creek. Catfish are fair on live prepped and cut bait.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water murky; 58–63 degrees; 21.70’ low. Drought conditions are still in place. Please check boat ramp access. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, Carolina rigs, and Carolina rigged craws. The Northeast points continue to be best. Crappie are slow on live minnows and jigs. Walleye are slow. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and prepared bait close to the White River Marina.

COASTAL

SABINE: GOOD. 64 degrees. Water clarity: clear tea-stained; visibility two to four feet in most areas. Speckled trout action has slowed some; trout are showing up on six to seven-foot flats with mud shell bottoms. Redfish are good on soft plastics and jigs. Flounder are good on mud minnows or jigs and Gulp lures.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. With winds laying down water clearing up. Also, water temperature is coming up with warmer days reds, and trout are found in 3-6 feet on the flats. Also shorelines and areas with mud bottom holding the warmer bottoms. Red trout and flounder can be found in these areas using live and dead shrimp,kwiggler willow tail. Red snapper in Texas waters should be good with calming seas 2 feet or less.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 64 degrees. Speckled trout are fair on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are great in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater and will be found along the north and northwest shoreline. The flounder bite is good on live mullet.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 63 degrees. The flounder bite is along the Intracoastal Waterway spoils and drains. Redfish good along the north shoreline by the wildlife refuge on soft plastics. Speckled trout are excellent near the island in 4 feet of water, expect to limit out. Catfish are slow.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: VERY GOOD. 63 degrees. Jones Lake is good for redfish; drift live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics. Flounder is good around San Luis pass on live shrimp. Speckled trout are excellent on shrimp, soft plastics and topwaters, expect to limit! Catfish are slow due to migratory patterns.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. Redfish are good on soft plastics and can be found off the rocks. Flounder are excellent on live shrimp or minnow around Seawolf. Some catches in this area have been just shy of 8 pounds! Speckled trout are good along the levee and Mosquito Island. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 67 degrees. Redfish and Speckled trout bite good around the surfside jetty. Flounder good along Intracoastal Waterway drains and marsh using live mullet. Bull reds good at mouth of Brazos river on live bait.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 67 degrees. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, top waters, and are found in schools. Speckled trout are fair on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab or soft plastics near Roberts Point park off the bulkheads.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. Redfish are GOOD close to the shorelines, and in or around the mouths of tidal drains. Dark color paddle tail artificial lures have been the ticket. Trout are EXCELLENT, drift fishing 3-4 feet of water during tidal movement. The preferred method would be a popping cork, with both live or dead shrimp. Additionally, any life-like artificial shrimp is also producing. Flounder are FAIR, bouncing both natural and artificial bait along drop-offs.

CORPUS CHRISTI: VERY GOOD. 67 degrees. Redfish are excellent and being caught on mullet and shrimp. Trout are very good with Texas Rattler jigs. Flounder are excellent on minnow or squid or jig. Drum are very good and are biting on shrimp.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. Windy conditions have stained the waters and made waters higher than normal tides. Redfish have been in the sand flats. The area around Gaswell Flats has been good fishing the color change for speckled trout. Use popping cork with live shrimp or gulp shrimp.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 67 degrees. Speckled trout are excellent on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics, mainly in the flats. Redfish are very good on chunking plastics or live shrimp. Flounder are excellent on soft plastics like down south, red, or white in color.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 67 degrees. Speckled trout are excellent on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are very good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. The flounder bite is excellent on down south plastic in red or white color.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 65 degrees. Trout are excellent on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Bull reds have slowed down. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation. Sheepshead are very good near the jetty on live shrimp.

BAFFIN BAY: EXCELLENT. 68 degrees. Redfish is excellent in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet. Flounder is excellent on jigs or minnow. Trout are excellent on any slow sinking lure. This time of year, the trout (and redfish too) are gorging on mullet of all sizes.

PORT ISABEL: VERY GOOD. 69 degrees. Speckled trout are excellent on Down South Lures and Chartreuse/RedEye Texas Rattler jig combo. Sheepshead are good on live shrimp. Whiting are good on shrimp and squid.